WHO begins panel to assess handling of coronavirus pandemic

The WHO is putting together an independent panel in order to review its response to the coronavirus pandemic and also the way the governments responded

Sam Edwards

Trudeau Health Minister refuses to take responsibility for depleted pandemic stockpile

“The federal government isn’t really in the business of providing personal protective equipment for provinces and territories,” said Hajdu.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ford says Canada-US border must be closed for potential second wave

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke at a news conference on Thursday and said he wants to see the U.S.-Canada border remain closed for non-essential purposes.

Quinn Patrick

Trudeau says Canada is almost self-sufficient on producing PPE

Canadian companies are producing personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 on such a large scale that Trudeau said the nation is almost self-sufficient.

Quinn Patrick

UN report says pandemic may give rise to radicalization of global youth

A United Nations Security Council report has found that terrorists groups that are seeking recruits are finding a "captive audience" from students.

Quinn Patrick

BREAKING: Trudeau government loses its AAA credit rating

Fitch Ratings, an American credit rating agency, just stripped Canada of its AAA rating and downgraded it to AA+.

Quinn Patrick

Canadian legions face permanent closure from lack of funding amid pandemic

The pandemic has brought bad news for many people, businesses and organizations and the latest appears to be the Royal Canadian Legion halls across the country.

Quinn Patrick

The left only loves science when it suits their cause

We saw the left censor talk of science regarding gender identity. Then they shifted to allegiance to science during the pandemic. Raise your hand if you got whiplash watching this bait and switch.

Julian Vigo

Gym opens in Quebec City despite public health regulations and concerns

A gym in Quebec City has decided to open despite the government not yet granting them the ability to do so, according to TVA Nouvelles.

Quinn Patrick

Canada will face sharp economic downturn in 2020, Alberta in worst shape

Canada is expected to face a stark economic downturn in 2020, with every single province's economy shrinking by a significant margin.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Trudeau can't put figure on debt, says projects require 'invention and imagination'

"Making projections about what our economy could look like six months... or a year from now, would be an exercise in invention and imagination," Trudeau said.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Leftist authoritarianism blossoms under coronavirus restrictions

In an era of a global pandemic we have been seeing the push for authoritarianism from the part of the political spectrum which had previously decried it: the left.

Julian Vigo

Protests permitted in Ontario despite pandemic protocols—everyone else told stay indoors

Local public health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases in London, Ontario. This while 10,000 people gathered in Victoria Park for protests over the weekend.

Collin Jones

Ford government intends to expand restaurant patios—fines and protests continue

The Ford government is going to make it easier for bars and restaurants to expand patio spaces once they are allowed to safely reopen after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Collin Jones

CERB scammers could face massive fines up to $24,000 and jail time

Penalties could range from six months of jail time to fines of $5,000 and additional charges of "up to three times amount claimed by fraud," for a potential maximum of $24,000.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

