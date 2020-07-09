WHO begins panel to assess handling of coronavirus pandemic
The WHO is putting together an independent panel in order to review its response to the coronavirus pandemic and also the way the governments responded
Canadian companies are producing personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 on such a large scale that Trudeau said the nation is almost self-sufficient.
We saw the left censor talk of science regarding gender identity. Then they shifted to allegiance to science during the pandemic. Raise your hand if you got whiplash watching this bait and switch.
Local public health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases in London, Ontario. This while 10,000 people gathered in Victoria Park for protests over the weekend.