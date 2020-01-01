Parliament

BREAKING: NDP leader booted out of Parliament for calling Quebec MP a racist

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has been kicked out of the House of Commons today after refusing to apologize for calling a Bloc Quebecois MP a racist.

Nico Johnson

Canadian Senate on alert after madman sends 'COVID-infected letters' to staff

The Canadian Senate has been put on high alert after a letter was sent to senate offices the contents of which claimed that it was covered in coronavirus.

Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Trudeau goes after Conservatives, says they 'lost the debate' over suspending Parliament

Trudeau said that the Conservatives chose to not support "concrete help" to Canadians because they "lost the debate" to reopen parliament, which concluded over two weeks ago.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Liberal MP's status quietly changed to 'Independent' following assault, break and enter charges

Guelph police say Tabbara is being charged with a break and enter, assault, and criminal harassment, with a court appearance scheduled for June 19.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau's parliamentary power grab must be fought

This election will decide whether Canada will continue to be a free and prosperous nation, or whether we will slide downwards into tyranny, corruption, and authoritarianism.

Warren Steinley

Trudeau admits in-person meetings are more effective after shutting down Parliament

Earlier today, a vote passed in Parliament to limit debate in the House of Commons, with the opposition accusing Trudeau of lacking transparency.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau Liberals extend Parliamentary shut down until September

The Liberal government's plan to suspend regular parliamentary sittings until September has been approved, sparking outrage from Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois.

Collin Jones

Trudeau government exchanges sick days for NDP votes to limit Parliamentary seatings through summer

Trudeau said he will encourage the provinces to implement 10 days of paid sick leave per year as Canada deals with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan Bradley

Trudeau wears a mask to prevent coronavirus despite telling Canadians not to for months

Trudeau said he wears masks when going to Parliament, but does not wear them while inside the House for sessions, as long as he can keep distance from other MPs.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

House of Commons summons Dr. Bruce Aylward to answer for WHO's missteps

The House of Commons Health Committee wants to talk to the World Health Organization’s Dr. Bruce Aylward, and they’ve issued a formal summons to demand that he appear by video conference.

Libby Emmons

Trudeau is exploiting the coronavirus crisis to silence free speech

Violating the sanctity of free speech unleashes a host of new possibilities for bad actors in government and threatens our ability to write articles like this one criticizing their actions.

Warren Steinley

POILIEVRE: The state reigns supreme as never before in Canada

As we slowly move from a health crisis to an economic crisis, expect more appeals for expanded government power.

Pierre Poilievre

Scheer demands that Parliament reopen and rejects Liberals' plan of virtual sessions

Canada’s four main parties were not able to reach an agreement on how Parliament should be operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Edwards

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Despite the majority of Canadians opposing the allowance of abortion for sex selection, our leaders have failed to take a stand against it.

Anna Nienhuis

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Amendments to Medical Assistance in Dying laws would remove safeguards that protect patients from ending life without thoroughly contemplated consent.

Garnett Genuis

