BREAKING: NDP leader booted out of Parliament for calling Quebec MP a racist
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has been kicked out of the House of Commons today after refusing to apologize for calling a Bloc Quebecois MP a racist.
Guelph police say Tabbara is being charged with a break and enter, assault, and criminal harassment, with a court appearance scheduled for June 19.
Trudeau said he will encourage the provinces to implement 10 days of paid sick leave per year as Canada deals with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
As we slowly move from a health crisis to an economic crisis, expect more appeals for expanded government power.