Trudeau Health Minister refuses to take responsibility for depleted pandemic stockpile

“The federal government isn’t really in the business of providing personal protective equipment for provinces and territories,” said Hajdu.

Dr. Tam warns Canadians that threat of second wave is 'very real'

Dr. Theresa Tam has warned Canadians that a second wave of coronavirus infections is "very real" as the economy begins to open up.

Trudeau's Public Health Agency pays non-refundable $300,000 deposit during global pandemic for ski resort trip

The bill being shouldered by the Canadian taxpayer totals $319,157, including $28,250 for "conference space and facilities" for a ski trip that did not happen.

Trudeau government deletes faulty Chinese coronavirus data from report, health minister proven wrong

Trudeau's health minister had previously said the idea of bad data from China was an internet conspiracy theory.

Trudeau government can't explain $1.8 BILLION worth of wasted PPE, says Canada will be prepared for 'next pandemic'

The majority new equipment was made in China, according to Deputy Public Works Minister Bill Matthews.

'COVER-UP': Trudeau's health minister won't let Dr. Tam answer questions about national medical stockpile disaster

Before Dr. Tam could answer the question about our national stockpile, she was interrupted by Health Minister Patty Hadju who told the committee that cabinet discussions are confidential.

WATCH: Conservative MP RIPS Trudeau over pandemic stockpile failure

Kelly Block, Conservative MP for Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek, roasted Minister of Health Patty Hajdu over the Liberal's failure to maintain a national PPE stockpile.

WATCH: Trudeau's Health Minister refuses to criticize China-owned long-term care homes in Canada

China-owned facilities have failed to meet Canadian standards. Cases included residents not being bathed for more than five weeks and left in beds without food or care, as well as understaffed homes.

The Trudeau government should have condemned the WHO when it had the chance

Trudeau and his Ministers should be demanding answers about why the WHO ignored warnings, downplayed risks, and repeated Chinese Communist Party talking points.

WATCH: Patty Hajdu REFUSES to criticize China or WHO, defends earlier comments

"I think there will be plenty of post-pandemic review opportunities, not just for China, but for the World Health Organization and indeed for Canada," said Hajdu.

POILIEVRE: The state reigns supreme as never before in Canada

As we slowly move from a health crisis to an economic crisis, expect more appeals for expanded government power.

Trudeau government threw out emergency medical stockpiles and didn't replace them

Two million N95 masks and 440,000 medical gloves were thrown out by the Trudeau government after an emergency stockpile warehouse was shut down in Regina.

WATCH: Viral video lampoons Trudeau's coronavirus response

A video created by Greg Wycliffe has gone viral, mocking the Liberal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trudeau government wants law to combat coronavirus misinformation despite spreading it themselves

The Trudeau government is considering a law to make it illegal to “knowingly spread misinformation that could harm people” during the coronavirus crisis.

Five reminders of why China's government is Canada's enemy

The world has been tossed into a war it did not pick and did not want, fighting against a deadly coronavirus that originated in China.

