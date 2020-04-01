Trudeau Health Minister refuses to take responsibility for depleted pandemic stockpile
“The federal government isn’t really in the business of providing personal protective equipment for provinces and territories,” said Hajdu.
Trudeau's health minister had previously said the idea of bad data from China was an internet conspiracy theory.
Before Dr. Tam could answer the question about our national stockpile, she was interrupted by Health Minister Patty Hadju who told the committee that cabinet discussions are confidential.
China-owned facilities have failed to meet Canadian standards. Cases included residents not being bathed for more than five weeks and left in beds without food or care, as well as understaffed homes.
Two million N95 masks and 440,000 medical gloves were thrown out by the Trudeau government after an emergency stockpile warehouse was shut down in Regina.