Liberal party insider facing child pornography charges
Gerry Hawes, a long-time local Liberal Party insider who ran in Simcoe North for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team in the last election, is now facing charges of child pornography.
One of the most insidious and disturbing growing communities on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and numerous message boards is the MAP community.
A new investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that the distribution of child pornography is happening in plain sight on Twitter.