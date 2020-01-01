Pedophile

Liberal party insider facing child pornography charges

Gerry Hawes, a long-time local Liberal Party insider who ran in Simcoe North for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team in the last election, is now facing charges of child pornography.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Prince Andrew asked to testify as a witness in Epstein inquiry

Prince Andrew has been formally asked to speak at the Jeffrey Epstein inquiry by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the BBC.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Relatives in Alabama charged with performing sexual acts on infant

Two relatives in Alabama are being charged with the production of child pornography after the Alabama Bureau of Investigation raided both of their homes.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Pedophiles online are rebranding as 'Minor-Attracted People'

One of the most insidious and disturbing growing communities on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and numerous message boards is the MAP community.

Blaire White Blaire White

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

Convicted pedophile claims ‘discrimination’ after being fired from University of Manitoba

A convicted pedophile is taking the University of Manitoba to the province’s human rights commission claiming he’s been discriminated against.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

EXCLUSIVE: University professors are working with pro-pedophile charity

Pedophile acceptance movements appear to be gaining traction as some academics are taking up the cause of advancing the rights of “minor attracted people.”

Anna Slatz and Ian Miles Cheong Anna Slatz and Ian Miles Cheong

EXCLUSIVE: Pedophiles are using Twitter to share child porn

A new investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that the distribution of child pornography is happening in plain sight on Twitter.

Anna Slatz and Ian Miles Cheong Anna Slatz and Ian Miles Cheong

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans

Joseph Matthew Smith, now going by Josie Smith, is a convicted pedophile who has molested children as young as one. Now they’re set to be released due to them becoming trans.

Blaire White Blaire White

Pedo prisoner on the loose in Ottawa after being accidentally released

A dangerous Ottawa sex offender has been set free by accident and is still on the loose.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

The bizarre world of tax-exempt pedophiles

Pedophile organizations have been trying to weasel their way into normalcy for a while. But did you know some are tax exempt?

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

