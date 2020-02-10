pedophilia

Bill Clinton's secret dinner with Ghislaine Maxwell

Back in February of 2014, Bill Clinton arranged for a secret dinner with socialite and accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

James Anthony

Netflix cancellations up EIGHTFOLD since pedophile movie 'Cuties' controversy

The international streaming provider Netflix is seeing a major spike in subscription cancellations since airing the controversial series “Cuties,” among widespread criticism from people all over the world.

James Anthony

Director defends 'Cuties' film that hyper-sexualizes children by claiming it's 'feminist'

Maimouna Doucoure spoke yesterday at a panel during the Toronto International Film Festival. Doucoré is the director of the movie “Cuties.”

James Anthony

Prominent conservative activist suspended from Twitter for saying pedophiles should be castrated

Speaking to The Post Millennial, Pearson said, "It is not only shameful, but downright disgusting, that Twitter is more concerned about the feelings and emotional well-being of child predators than the protection of our children."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

California governor cracks down on 'climate crisis' while easing restrictions on pedophilia

Newsom signed a bill effectively reducing penalties for those who commit sexual offenses with minors. This comes as he has blamed climate crisis for wildfires, saying that it is not an ideology but a reality.

Collin Jones

