pedophilia

Bill Clinton's secret dinner with Ghislaine Maxwell
Back in February of 2014, Bill Clinton arranged for a secret dinner with socialite and accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Pearson said, "It is not only shameful, but downright disgusting, that Twitter is more concerned about the feelings and emotional well-being of child predators than the protection of our children."
Newsom signed a bill effectively reducing penalties for those who commit sexual offenses with minors. This comes as he has blamed climate crisis for wildfires, saying that it is not an ideology but a reality.