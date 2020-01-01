Sacrificing principled Conservative leadership for vain hopes in Quebec
Andrew Scheer’s attempt to win seats in Quebec cost him seats and credibility with voters.
The controversial MP and federal leader, who also served in Stephen Harper’s cabinet as the minister of Small Business and Tourism and Agriculture, served as Beauce’s Member of Parliament since 2006, having won convincingly as a conservative in four prior elections.
According to a breaking report from The Globe and Mail, the Conservative Party of Canada allegedly contracted Warren Kinsella’s consulting firm “Daisy Group” to discredit and smear the People’s Party of Canada.