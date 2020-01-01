BREAKING: O'Toole asks police to investigate alleged theft by MacKay campaign
The Erin O'Toole campaign has filed a formal complaint and has requested the police service to investigate an alleged theft of data.
MacKay’s most recent misstep was revealing his dangerous ambition to regulate Canada’s media.
O'Toole has launched a blistering attack on Peter MacKay, accusing the Nova Scotian of being too weak to handle the Liberal war room.
Peter MacKay is in hot water again after saying that Canadians must "overcome diversity," by which he presumably meant adversity.