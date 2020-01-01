Peter Mackay

BREAKING: O'Toole asks police to investigate alleged theft by MacKay campaign

The Erin O'Toole campaign has filed a formal complaint and has requested the police service to investigate an alleged theft of data.

Nico Johnson

MacKay compares time as defence minister to O'Toole's military service

The Second and final Conservative leadership debate was held on Thursday, showing a far stronger performance from all four remaining candidates.

Nico Johnson

CPC leadership debate marked by heated clashes between O'Toole and MacKay

The French-language Conservative leadership debate was marked by bitter clashes between Erin O'Toole and Peter MacKay on Wednesday.

Nico Johnson

MacKay repeats censorious Trudeau talking point on media and free speech

MacKay’s most recent misstep was revealing his dangerous ambition to regulate Canada’s media.

Nico Johnson

Peter MacKay baffles Canadians with bizarre milk photo

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay is continuing to confuse people on social media, uploading a photo of himself drinking milk.

Nico Johnson

Erin O'Toole has what it takes to clobber Trudeau in the next election

Erin O'Toole has what it takes to unify the CPC, and clobber Trudeau in the next election⁠— which may come sooner than later.

Barbara Kay

WATCH: O'Toole says Trudeau would 'eat Peter MacKay alive' in new video

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole has released another attack video under the title "Trudeau will eat Peter MacKay alive."

Nico Johnson

Erin O'Toole calls MacKay too weak to handle Liberals in blistering new attack ad

O'Toole has launched a blistering attack on Peter MacKay, accusing the Nova Scotian of being too weak to handle the Liberal war room.

Nico Johnson

Conservative leadership candidates SLAM Trudeau's gun ban

The four remaining Conservative leadership candidates have slammed Trudeau's gun ban today, calling it "frustrating" and "misleading."

Nico Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: MacKay backed current Trudeau-style gun bans in 2000

An op-ed written by Peter MacKay in 2000 argued that in perfect gun legislation "assault rifles and automatic weapons will be banned."

Nico Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked polling report shows MacKay's support plummeting, O'Toole takes the lead

An extraordinary new Conservative leadership poll acquired by The Post Millennial has shown Erin O’Toole comfortably beating Peter MacKay.

Nico Johnson

MacKay email blunder tells Canadians to 'overcome diversity'

Peter MacKay is in hot water again after saying that Canadians must "overcome diversity," by which he presumably meant adversity.

Nico Johnson

Peter MacKay in self-isolation after his family returns from Mexico

The Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has gone into self-isolation after his family chose to go on vacation in Mexico.

Nico Johnson

The 'stinking albatross' is now hung round Peter MacKay's neck

This boredom was resolved by Peter MacKay, who this week urged the Conservative Party to speed up the leadership contest.

Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Conservatives suspend leadership contest

The Conservative Party has officially announced that they will be suspending their leadership contest as the COVID-19 virus continues to sweep through Canada and the globe.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

