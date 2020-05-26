Pets

The Central Park Ramble incident is a tale of two Karens

How do two people, engaging in their own personal activities, end up becoming a national news story filled with universal condemnation, hatred and outrage?

Chad Felix Greene

Five questions to ask before getting a pet during this pandemic

People are rushing to animal shelters to adopt pets and shelters are getting cleared out fast. Are you ready for a furry addition to your family?

Loraine Balita-Centeno

China bans wildlife consumption, including dogs and cats

Animal rights groups have received news of a victory after China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs revised the list of what animals are allowable to be sold for meat.

Quinn Patrick

