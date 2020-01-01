Pierre Poilievre

POILIEVRE: Meet the world’s dumbest mortgage broker—the federal government

The alternative is that we keep borrowing staggering sums until interest rates rise and households, businesses and governments collapse under the weight.

Pierre Poilievre

Trudeau government borrows over $371.5 BILLION in 27 days, breaks record

Ottawa has set a borrowing record with its unchecked spending during the lockdown, borrowing more than one third of a trillion dollars in 27 days.

Nico Johnson

POILIEVRE: The imaginary unicorn 'balance sheet'

The economy is like a horse carrying big bags of debt on his back up a hill.

Pierre Poilievre

Trudeau government finally admits CERB fraud claims are a 'problem'

Trudeau's Finance Minister Bill Morneau has admitted that fraud is a problem with the government's CERB program.

Nico Johnson

Why won't the Trudeau Liberals answer Poilievre's questions?

These politicians are either unwilling or unable to provide the public with crucial information.

Nico Johnson

WATCH: Pierre Poilievre highlights major problems with Trudeau's bailouts to large corporations

Poilievre says that while large corporations are indeed hurting, the measures announced today by Trudeau could come back to harm Canadians down the road.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau is using 'freakonomics' during pandemic, says response is a 'governmental failure'

The shadow minister then pointed out that there would still be businesses losing out of 50 percent of their incomes who would not meet the 70 percent threshold.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Poilievre slams Trudeau for allowing Chinese tourists into Canada during pandemic

Pierre Poilievre criticized the Trudeau government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak today, effectively accusing them of negligence.

Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Conservatives call on Trudeau to take fast action to help Canadian small businesses

"It's been almost a month since our government shut down businesses, and businesses have not received a single penny in emergency funding," said Poilievre.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Opposition parties reach deal with government, Trudeau backs down

The government has reached a deal with the opposition parties over the scale of the emergency powers given to Justin Trudeau's executive.

Nico Johnson

O'Toole, Pierre, Scheer condemn Trudeau's quest for unrestricted power to December 2021

Major Conservative Party voices have come forward to condemn the Trudeau government's plan to grant emergency powers to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Beware of a demoralized Conservative base in Canada

The base of the Conservative Party of Canada needs to have a leader that will represents them, otherwise the party could fracture.

Spencer Fernando

Poilievre’s departure from CPC race a big loss for the Conservative Party

Pierre Poilievre’s effectiveness in attacking PM Justin Trudeau and the Liberals would’ve been a great asset to have in the next Conservative leader.

Spencer Fernando

Pierre Poilievre says he supports gay marriage, won’t open abortion debate

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre isn’t interested in opening up abortion debate, supports gay marriage.

Nico Johnson

Pierre Poilievre to announce run for Conservative leadership, all-star team backing him

Pierre Poilievre is expected to formally announce his Conservative leadership bid, and has party stalwarts John Baird and Jenni Byrne on his team.

Nico Johnson

