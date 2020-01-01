Trans people agree with JK Rowling while 'woke allies' perform their outrage
As a trans woman myself, it has been interesting to see that most trans people actually agree with JK Rowling.
Merriam-Webster has agreed to change the definition of "racism" after a 22-year-old black woman from Missouri sent an email to the publishing company's editors last week.
In a shocking display of capitulation, leading scientific journal Nature apologized to China for linking the coronavirus to the communist nation.
This video illustrates just how off-the-rails the obsession with gender dysphoria in children has become amongst certain professionals.