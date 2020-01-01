Political Correctness

Trans people agree with JK Rowling while 'woke allies' perform their outrage

As a trans woman myself, it has been interesting to see that most trans people actually agree with JK Rowling.

Blaire White Blaire White

Campus mob targets Cornell Law professor who criticized Black Lives Matter

Cornell Law School Professor William A. Jacobson faces widespread denunciation, calls for his termination, and a student boycott of his classes.

Brad Polumbo Brad Polumbo

Jordan Peterson returns with epic takedown of political correctness

Jordan Peterson released a post on his website concerning the dangerous impacts political correctness is having in universities and on important research.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Merriam-Webster changes their definition of 'racism' after 22-year-old asks them to

Merriam-Webster has agreed to change the definition of "racism" after a 22-year-old black woman from Missouri sent an email to the publishing company's editors last week.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

The diversity, inclusion, equity movement (DIE) is now taking over the STEM field

It used to be that students who went into Science, Technology, Engineering and Math—STEM—thought they were safe if they kept their heads down. But they aren’t safe anymore.

Barbara Kay Barbara Kay

Terry Mosher's face mask/niqab cartoon misses the mark

Mosher, it should be noted is no fan of Islamic face cover. In 2010, he stirred up controversy with a cartoon that portrayed the niqab as prison bars.

Barbara Kay Barbara Kay

The coronavirus crisis reveals the hypocrisy of the ‘diversity’ squad

If the global statistics were reversed—more women dying than men—the CDC would likely be all over it.

Barbara Kay Barbara Kay

Scientific journal apologizes for saying coronavirus came from China even though it did

In a shocking display of capitulation, leading scientific journal Nature apologized to China for linking the coronavirus to the communist nation.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

'KUNG FLU': Media continues politically correct attack on Trump

There is no evidence that anyone involved in the Trump administration used the phrase "Kung Flu" other than the word of one reporter from CBS.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Professor fired from his tenure track job for wrongthink

Anonymous accusations about a person's views should never result in termination from employment.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Twitter’s new rules: ‘OK Boomer’ not OK but Trump-bashing may continue

Twitter is expanding upon its never-ceasing, ever-worsening terms of service that do nothing to protect its users from actual harm.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

This lecture by a ‘gender specialist’ is completely off the rails

This video illustrates just how off-the-rails the obsession with gender dysphoria in children has become amongst certain professionals.

Barbara Kay Barbara Kay

The Trudeau government won’t release information gender research—why?

The Trudeau government promised a Gender-Based Analysis of Bill C16. It was never released. Now there’s a petition for the release of this information.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

The re-education of Senator Lynn Beyak

It’s very likely that Senator Lynn Beyak will be suspended again and forced to undergo further re-education concerning her problematic beliefs.

Barbara Kay Barbara Kay

Cancel culture has nothing to do with holding people accountable

In a cancel culture, hate is love.

Vanessa Glavac Vanessa Glavac

