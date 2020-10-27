poppy

BREAKING: Whole Foods employees will now be able to wear poppies

"Just spoke to the Chief Operating Officer of Whole Foods. Employees will now be able to wear their poppies at work."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Trudeau says Whole Foods 'made a silly mistake' that he 'hopes' they 'will correct'

"I think Whole Foods has made a silly mistake that I'm hoping they will correct very quickly," said Trudeau.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ford government to make it illegal for employers to ban poppies

The announcement was made on Ford's social media shortly after politicians of all parties denounced Whole Foods.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Whole Foods bans employees from wearing poppies

Amazon-owned grocery store chain Whole Foods Market will not permit poppies to be worn by employees under their newly updated uniform policy.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trending in poppy