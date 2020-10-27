"Just spoke to the Chief Operating Officer of Whole Foods. Employees will now be able to wear their poppies at work."
"I think Whole Foods has made a silly mistake that I'm hoping they will correct very quickly," said Trudeau.
The announcement was made on Ford's social media shortly after politicians of all parties denounced Whole Foods.
Amazon-owned grocery store chain Whole Foods Market will not permit poppies to be worn by employees under their newly updated uniform policy.
