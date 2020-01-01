Portland

Antifa fails to establish 'autonomous zone' in downtown Portland outside of mayor's condo

Antifa and BLM members in Portland attempted to erect a no-entry zone called the Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone (PKAZ).

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Portland hospital sponsored supply tent at violent Antifa protests

Students at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) used their affiliation with the institution to support the efforts of Antifa rioters in Portland.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Thomas Jefferson statue toppled outside high school in Portland

A statue of Thomas Jefferson has been toppled and defaced in Portland, Oregan with the words "slave owner" graffitied on the pedestal where it once stood.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Popular Antifa COVID-19 Portland fundraiser accused of being a scam

Questions about financial misconduct have arisen over a viral Antifa crowdfunding campaign that raised over $100,000 on the promise of supporting Portlanders in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Ngo Andy Ngo

Portland police crack down on Antifa marchers

Members of the Portland Police Department took strong action against protesters Saturday evening, ordering them to get off the street or face arrest.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Portland police chief resigns as activists erect then abandon 'autonomous zone'

Mirroring their protest neighbors to the north in Seattle, Portland protesters and erected their own autonomous zone. It was abandoned by morning.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

WATCH: Man in wheelchair brutally beaten during Portland riots

A video from the riots in Portland shows a man in a wheelchair being beaten on the sidewalk causing a fight to break out between several others.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WATCH: Man sucker punched for carrying American flag, another has teeth knocked out by far-left extremists

What started out as a peaceful protest in Portland on Saturday quickly devolved into a violent riot that saw brutality by far-left extremists.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Portland pays settlement to terrorism-supporting antifa militant

Last week the Portland City Council approved a financial payment to an antifa extremist (James Mattox, upper left) with a history of supporting terrorist attacks. Photo: Portland Police Bureau

Andy Ngo Andy Ngo

Portland woman pleads guilty after her trans group steals $10,000 from woman's march

A Portland woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $10,000 from the Portland Woman's March today.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Shocking truth revealed about downfall of Portland antifa pub

November 2019, an antifa pub in Portland linked to a homicide and a violent riot shut its doors for good.

Andy Ngo Andy Ngo

Conservative event in Portland targeted by antifa extremists

A conservative town hall event in Portland, Oregon featuring Andy Ngo was targeted by antifa extremists.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

I spent one day with Antifa in Portland

Donning what I had hoped would allow me to blend seamlessly into the crowd, I prepared for a day of marching amongst Portland’s Antifa activists.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

Most Read portland