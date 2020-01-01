MacKay repeats censorious Trudeau talking point on media and free speech
MacKay’s most recent misstep was revealing his dangerous ambition to regulate Canada’s media.
One America News Network was removed from White House coronavirus press briefings for what the White House Correspondents Association is calling a violation of social distancing policy. Many consider it censorship.
Hungary passed measures to deal with COVID-19 that includes prison terms for "misinformation" and permits Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to rule by decree.
If Mr. Lafrance is correct in his assessment of True North and Rebel News, then these two media outlets would fit in well with many of the Press Gallery’s existing members, which advocate openly and actively for causes, perspectives and ideologies.