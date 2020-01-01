Prince Harry

Meghan and Harry's stay in Vancouver cost Canadians over $50,000

Security costs for the protection of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Canadian visit cost the RCMP over $50,000.

Quinn Patrick

Trump refuses to pay for Prince Harry and Meghan's security

President Trump has made a statement on Twitter, saying that Prince Harry and Meghan will not have their security paid for them by the U.S. taxpayer.

Nico Johnson

Canadians to stop paying for Harry and Meghan’s security costs

Canada has been providing security to Prince Harry and Meghan via the RCMP but in March they will no longer have to cover the costs.

Quinn Patrick

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle possibly moving to L.A.

Reports say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be moving to L.A. after only having been in Canada for a short period of time.

Sam Edwards

Petition calls for Harry and Meghan to pay their own security costs

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation started a petition calling on Justin Trudeau to not foot Canadian taxpayers with Meghan and Harry’s security bills.

Graeme Gordon

Harry and Meghan send lawyer letter to Canadian photojournalists

The couple sent a lawyer letter to news outlets stating that photojournalists following them in British Columbia was “harassment.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Prince Harry touches down in Vancouver to join Meghan and Archie

It did not take long for the Duke of Sussex to make his departure to Canada. Prince Harry has touched down in Vancouver to join Meghan.

Sam Edwards

Harry and Meghan have their eyes on Vancouver mansion

Meghan Markle is looking into real estate in the prestigious West Vancouver market according to The Sun. One particular mansion has caught her eye.

Quinn Patrick

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their royal titles

In a brand new statement by Buckingham Palace, it has been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be using royal titles.

Barrett Wilson

Vast majority of Canadians don’t want to pay for Harry and Meghan’s security: Poll

An overwhelming majority of Canadians do not want to foot the bill for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Nico Johnson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada

The Queen of England has agreed to a “period of transition” wherein Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will split their time between the UK and Canada.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Prince Harry pitches Disney head to give Meghan Markle work

A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a movie premier shows the prince telling the head of Disney his wife is interested in voiceover work.

Graeme Gordon

Meghan Markle returns to Canada, amongst calls to make Harry Governor General

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has returned to Canada to be with her son Archie.

Nico Johnson

Poll: Most Canadians would support Prince Harry as the next governor general

A poll finds that 60 percent of Canadians want Prince Harry to become the next governor general

Sam Edwards

Prince Harry goes woke in Vogue

Harry’s statement is part of a wider sentiment that claims humans are a cancer on the planet. This anti-humanism is exemplified by the “BirthStrikers”

Kathrine Jebsen Moore

