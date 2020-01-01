Meghan and Harry's stay in Vancouver cost Canadians over $50,000
Security costs for the protection of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Canadian visit cost the RCMP over $50,000.
Reports say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be moving to L.A. after only having been in Canada for a short period of time.
Meghan Markle is looking into real estate in the prestigious West Vancouver market according to The Sun. One particular mansion has caught her eye.
A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a movie premier shows the prince telling the head of Disney his wife is interested in voiceover work.