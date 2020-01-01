Prison

Trudeau government uncertain of how many prisoners were paroled over coronavirus fears

Federal prison managers have hit back at Bill Blair after he said that hundreds of prisoners had been released over coronavirus.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

HYPOCRISY: Trudeau defends $5.8 MILLION in coronavirus fines while he breaks these rules himself

While Trudeau breaks his own rules and prisoners are being released in order to curb coronavirus, Canadian citizens have been fined $5.8 million.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Canada's far-left activists plan to use coronavirus to further violent aims

Canadian far-left extremist groups are hoping to take advantage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to further their radical views through direct violence.

Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley

Trudeau government releases hundreds of prisoners due to coronavirus

Blair went on to say that inmates did not pose a threat to the public, and that there were "literally hundreds of people" placed back in the community.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Clown mayor of New York shocked to discover that criminals commit crimes

So to recap, threatening to kill your family gets you released from Rikers and worshipping with your family gets you fined. Got it. Thanks, de Blasio.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Trudeau government releases accused violent criminals to slow prison spread of coronavirus

The number of suspects with serious criminal charges being released from custody is growing in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Canadian prisons.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Prisons in 14-day lockdown after coronavirus takes toll on inmates

Two inmates in a Louisiana prison have died from coronavirus, another 20 have been hospitalized, causing the Federal Bureau of Prisons to call for a lockdown.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Inmate in Toronto South Detention Centre tests positive for coronavirus

A Toronto prison inmate has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”

Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters to death with a walking cane while inside prison serving a life sentence.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Chair Girl: Crown suggests 4 to 6 months of jail time for chair-tossing incident

Crown prosecutors will argue that ‘Chair Girl’ deserves 4 to 6 months in jail, saying that she is “extraordinary lucky that she didn’t kill someone.”

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Over 120 Canadian citizens imprisoned in Chinese jails

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said on Tuesday that they know of 123 Canadian citizens who are currently in Chinese jail.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Bow and arrow used to launch meth into jail

The bag of narcotics was attached to a carbon-fibre sporting arrow which was used to launch the package over prison walls.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Pedo prisoner on the loose in Ottawa after being accidentally released

A dangerous Ottawa sex offender has been set free by accident and is still on the loose.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Michael Bloomberg used prison labour for his Presidential campaign

The prisoners working on Bloomberg’s campaign were allegedly paid just between $20 and $30 a month.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

