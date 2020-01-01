Trudeau government uncertain of how many prisoners were paroled over coronavirus fears
Federal prison managers have hit back at Bill Blair after he said that hundreds of prisoners had been released over coronavirus.
Blair went on to say that inmates did not pose a threat to the public, and that there were "literally hundreds of people" placed back in the community.
A Toronto prison inmate has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General.
