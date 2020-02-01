Protestors

BREAKING: BLM protestors confront cops outside of downtown Toronto police headquarters

"How do you sleep at night knowing your entire institution was created to defend slavery?" A protestor in Toronto yells at police, who stand idly by.

Libby Emmons and Beth Baisch Libby Emmons and Beth Baisch

Antifa torches and topples George Washington statue in Portland

A statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, was toppled and burned on Thursday night by Antifa in Portland, Oregon.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Seattle occupiers block roads in occupied zone despite agreement with city

After the City of Seattle erected more permanent barriers to enclose the occupied zone for protestors, those activists have blocked roads again.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Mark Saunders' 'zero tolerance' coronavirus policy expires in time for mass protests

While the gesture is meaningful, it does bring up the question: When did we cure coronavirus?

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Protestors take to Michigan Capitol to fight Whitmer's lockdown orders

Whitmer shot back against protesters, saying, "I do think that the fact of the matter is these protests, in a perverse way, make it likelier that we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture."

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Doug Ford calls Toronto anti-shutdown protestors at legislature a 'bunch of yahoos'

Ford believes that the protesters gathered in Queen's Park today to make their views known on the lockdown are simply "irresponsible, reckless, and selfish."

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Railway blockaders temporarily stop traffic before peacefully dismantling

On Thursday, a blockade that was set up by Mohawk community protestors in Kahnawake almost a month ago was taken down peacefully.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors who arrived there on Monday afternoon.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Thousand Islands Bridge reopens after anti-pipeline protests

The Thousand Islands Bridge, which had been closed down due to a blockade from people protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline, has been reopened.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Police prepare to remove anti-pipeline protestors from blocking train tracks

Police are preparing to clear the tracks in Belleville of demonstrators who managed to halt all train travel between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Conservative leadership candidates speak out on #ShutDownCanada

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates speak out about the Coastal GasLink pipeline and the #ShutDownCanada protests.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau avoids questions on Alberta oil sands mine being possibly killed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the government is going through a process to determine whether the Teck Frontier Mine is in the national interest.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel for fourth day

Environmental protesters have blocked Via Rail tracks for the fourth day now, blocking Trains in the Windsor-Quebec corridor.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

