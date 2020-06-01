Rioters pull down Albert Pike statue in Washington DC
Anti-government rioters gathered around the Albert Pike statue at Judiciary Square in Washington DC Friday evening and pulled it down.
An online petition is collecting signatures with the hopes of renaming the city of Vaughan, Ontario after complaints about the man it was named after.
The city of Seattle installed concrete barriers to reinforce the boundaries of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), formerly the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).
Olympia mayor Cheryl Selby has been a backer of the protests that spread across the country amid the death of George Floyd, but when these same people vandalized her home, she called it "domestic terrorism."
Corporations have now taken a stand on the cultural issues surrounding the unjust death of George Floyd, but have received backlash by their own employees not going farther.