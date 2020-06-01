Protests

Rioters pull down Albert Pike statue in Washington DC

Anti-government rioters gathered around the Albert Pike statue at Judiciary Square in Washington DC Friday evening and pulled it down.

Collin Jones

Abuse of black women ignored when it doesn't fit the narrative of the Black Lives Matter movement

What is a well-kept secret to individuals outside of the community is well-known to individuals within the community.

Kristen Monique

If only funerals were protests no one would have to grieve alone

Most of us were fine with locking down our children and any shred of mental health we had left. That is, until the protests started and they were praised by political officials.

Nicole Russell

Ontario town Vaughan petitioned for name change due to racist past

An online petition is collecting signatures with the hopes of renaming the city of Vaughan, Ontario after complaints about the man it was named after.

Sam Edwards

Activists demand removal of McGill statue from McGill University—ask that it be replaced with a tree

One of Canada's most prestigious post-secondary schools has become the subject of controversy over revelations that James McGill, was in fact a slave owner.

Quinn Patrick

Police reform bill proposed by Senate GOP—Senator Scott adds that 'the nation is not racist'

Senate Republicans revealed their "Justice Act" police reform bill on Wednesday, which intends to hold police officers accountable.

Collin Jones

Portland hospital sponsored supply tent at violent Antifa protests

Students at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) used their affiliation with the institution to support the efforts of Antifa rioters in Portland.

Collin Jones

Seattle uses taxpayer dollars to appease armed occupiers

The city of Seattle installed concrete barriers to reinforce the boundaries of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), formerly the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Ari Hoffman

BREAKING: Trump signs executive order on police reform, police will 'adopt the highest professional standards' across country

The order comes after weeks of pressure on the president, as protests, riots, and civil unrest continues to grow in cities across the country.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Mayor celebrates BLM protests, then calls them 'domestic terrorism' when her home is vandalized

Olympia mayor Cheryl Selby has been a backer of the protests that spread across the country amid the death of George Floyd, but when these same people vandalized her home, she called it "domestic terrorism."

Collin Jones

Trump discouraged from holding Tulsa rally yet OK protests continue

The head of the Tulsa Health Department expressed his wishes that an upcoming rally for the Trump campaign be postponed due to a surge in new coronavirus cases in the county.

Collin Jones

Corporations announce support for racial justice but many employees say that's not enough

Corporations have now taken a stand on the cultural issues surrounding the unjust death of George Floyd, but have received backlash by their own employees not going farther.

Collin Jones

Businesses and residents suffer in silence as chaos reigns in Seattle's armed occupation zone

Despite media reports that everything is fine within the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, both business and owners and residents report being afraid.

Ari Hoffman

New York City mayor tells contact tracers to NOT ask if COVID positive people attended George Floyd protests

That there continues to be fines and penalties for those who gather for reasons other than to protest on behalf of Black Lives Matter makes a mockery of our city and state officials.

Libby Emmons

Popular Antifa COVID-19 Portland fundraiser accused of being a scam

Questions about financial misconduct have arisen over a viral Antifa crowdfunding campaign that raised over $100,000 on the promise of supporting Portlanders in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Ngo

