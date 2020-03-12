Public Health

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus
All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.
Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.
The head of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran has made the claim that the outbreak of coronavirus may be a biological attack on China and Iran by the US.