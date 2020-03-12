Public Health

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

Quinn Patrick
WATCH: Italians under coronavirus lockdown sing to each other from their windows

A viral video shows Italians singing from their windows to each other as coronavirus puts the entire country on lockdown.

Quinn Patrick
Jewish General Hospital preparing for COVID-19 outbreak

The Jewish General hospital is preparing for a 'wave' of COVID-19 patients said their medical staff, as they expect the outbreak to hit Montreal.

Quinn Patrick
Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

Quinn Patrick
You may already have COVID-19 and just not show symptoms

People are being diagnosed with coronavirus without having felt sick. Some patients are saying they only experienced ‘extremely mild’ symptoms.

Quinn Patrick
Health officials tell Canadians to avoid cruise ships at all costs

Canadians are being told to avoid traveling via cruise ships at all costs by health officials amid the spread of coronavirus.

Quinn Patrick
Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

The head of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran has made the claim that the outbreak of coronavirus may be a biological attack on China and Iran by the US.

Sam McGriskin
How you react to the coronavirus threat is up to you

Rumours and fears about the Covid-19 coronavirus are spreading quickly online. Individual reports on twitter about an individual’s inability to…

Libby Emmons
American obesity rates continue to rise, hitting 40 percent

Government researchers have found that four out of 10 Americans are obese and one out of 10 are severley obese.

Quinn Patrick
COVID-19 cases linked to Iran rise in Canada

Coronavirus cases linked to Iran are on the rise in Canada, comprising almost half of the total coronavirus cases in Canada.

The Post Millennial

