If only funerals were protests no one would have to grieve alone
Most of us were fine with locking down our children and any shred of mental health we had left. That is, until the protests started and they were praised by political officials.
“My mom is calling every day asking why I don’t want to visit her anymore... She does not know what is going on, why she can’t leave, and why I cannot come and see her."
The lockdown is over. Protestors decided what leaders could not. Either we need to stay in for the good of humanity, or we need to go out for that good, both things can't be true.
Governors who locked down their states and imposed restrictions cared little for the right to religious freedom and callous disregard for their faithful constituents.