CJR’s latest attack on Lehmann and Quillette only solidifies their current status as another hack rag that fell from grace in the woke era.
When Wikipedia describes a diverse publication like Quillette as a far-right den, we should realize that the faith we have put in them was misplaced.
The fact of the matter is that all major publications have retractions, and Quillette is a major publication now. The detractors and trolls are just going to have to suck it up and learn to live with it.
