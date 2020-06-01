Racism

Study claims Canada has a right-wing extremism problem

A U.K. based think tank that specializes in hate and extremism conducted a study that revealed there are many right-wing extremists online sites in Canada.

Quinn Patrick

'Noose' found hanging in park was actually exercise equipment, mayor to investigate as hate crime

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the matter would be investigated further. "These incidents will be investigated as a hate crime," she said at a press conference.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Bloc leader demands Singh apologize for racism accusations

Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois has asked NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to apologize for accusing MP Alain Therrien of being racist.

Quinn Patrick

Senators ask for anti-racism investigation into Canadian government

Government legislators suggested that the Senate should establish a committee that examines systemic racism in Canada on Tuesday.

Nico Johnson

Corporations announce support for racial justice but many employees say that's not enough

Corporations have now taken a stand on the cultural issues surrounding the unjust death of George Floyd, but have received backlash by their own employees not going farther.

Collin Jones

The NYC school system is teaching my ten-year-old son that he's racist

What my son heard was that he is racist and doesn’t even know it, and that his parents and grandparents provided this legacy to him.

Libby Emmons

AOC mocks white people with the unfounded idea of 'White Fragility'

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) chalked up anger and frustration from white people as merely a side effect of what is known as "white fragility"

Collin Jones

MSNBC anchor questions whether white people are capable of grieving for black children

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell legitimately asked on her show Friday if white people were "capable in large numbers" of "grieving for the loss of a black child."

Collin Jones

Merriam-Webster changes their definition of 'racism' after 22-year-old asks them to

Merriam-Webster has agreed to change the definition of "racism" after a 22-year-old black woman from Missouri sent an email to the publishing company's editors last week.

Collin Jones

BREAKING: Ford refuses to defund police, says he does not believe in cutting police budgets

Ford said he doesn't "believe in that, for a second." Ford said that there should be more training for police and higher standards, including community policing.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

DISGUSTING: 'George Floyd Challenge' goes viral on social media

This is vile: Young men and teens have been sharing photos of themselves kneeling on the necks of their friends for the "George Floyd Challenge."

Collin Jones

BREAKING: Doug Ford says he has 'zero tolerance' for racism

Premier Doug Ford spoke on the anti-racism protests engulfing North America, while also introducing an electricity bill relief program.

Nico Johnson

Joe Biden underestimates Black voters' ability to think for themselves

What Biden said was not only condescending but just as racist as he'd likely claim any random Trump quote on race is.

Kristen Monique

Surgeon General Adams was right—the African-American community is not helpless

Adams drew criticism from many in the African-American community for comments directing African-Americans and Latinos to stop drinking and smoking. But he's not wrong.

Kristen Monique

An Asian nurse in Toronto was spat on, believes it was racially motivated

A woman in Toronto was spit on and verbally assaulted by another elderly woman while out eating, she believes that attack was racially motivated.

Quinn Patrick

