Raptors to begin training, Leafs anticipating a return date
The Raptors are now allowed to begin training again as the provincial government announced that professional sports training facilities may now reopen.
A group of basketball fans, who support Hong Kong’s democratic protests, raised more than $34,000 to give t-shirts to people attending the first Raptors’ game.
Nathan Philips Square hit capacity early on in the morning, with fans being told to watch the celebrations elsewhere. That’s when several fans began climbing the arches at the square, with police announcing over loudspeakers demanding fans climb down due to safety concerns.