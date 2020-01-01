Raptors

Raptors to begin training, Leafs anticipating a return date

The Raptors are now allowed to begin training again as the provincial government announced that professional sports training facilities may now reopen.

Quinn Patrick

Core part of Raptors ‘out indefinitely with injuries’

While the team has maintained momentum without Kawhi, this many injuries may be impossible to come back from.

Ali Taghva

Raptors superfan awarded with personal championship ring

Last night during halftime Nav Bhatia, also known as “Superfan Nav” was presented with his own championship ring along with the Toronto Raptors’ players.

Wyatt Claypool

Raptors fans to give away thousands of pro-Hong Kong T-shirts for home opener

A group of basketball fans, who support Hong Kong’s democratic protests, raised more than $34,000 to give t-shirts to people attending the first Raptors’ game.

Siddak Ahuja

The Toronto Raptors have united Canada

It’s more important to share in the values that sport affirms, and that’s exactly why millions of Canadians lost themselves in the fever of the past few months. We won’t soon forget this run, and we should remember it for all the right reasons.

Jordan Goldstein

VIDEO: Ford gets booed while Trudeau gets mixed reaction at Toronto Raptors Parade

The Premier attended the parade alongside Toronto city Mayor John Tory and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was met with a mixed reaction of heckling and cheers.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Three suspects in custody as two shot at Raptors parade

Police are saying that three suspects are now in custody, as one woman was reportedly shot, with one other person injured.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

PANDEMONIUM! Raptors parade gets dangerously overcrowded

Nathan Philips Square hit capacity early on in the morning, with fans being told to watch the celebrations elsewhere. That’s when several fans began climbing the arches at the square, with police announcing over loudspeakers demanding fans climb down due to safety concerns.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Over two million pack downtown Toronto for Raptors parade

Today is We the North Day in Toronto, and Torontonians are skipping their jobs to be part of the massive celebration!

Barrett Wilson

The Meaning of Kawhi Leonard’s Shot

The drama of the shot is matched by our potential to make our own meaning from it. Kids will be miming that shot in their driveways for years to come. People will talk about “The Shot” and we’ll know exactly what that means.

Jordan Goldstein

Is Kawhi Leonard already the greatest Toronto Raptor ever?

With Kawhi’s domination in the postseason thus far, along with his stellar regular season, this actually does raise the question: Is Kawhi Leonard already the greatest Toronto Raptor ever?

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

