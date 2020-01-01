Refugees

WATCH: Australian PM Scott Morrison tells visitors to go home

“If they’re not in a position to be able to support themselves, then there is the alternative for them to return to their home countries," Morrison said, addressing the nation.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Thousands of migrants try to enter Greece after Turkey opens border

On Tuesday, thousands of refugees and migrants attempted to make their way across Greece’s border through Turkey. Athens looked to the EU for help.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

RCMP say 16,503 people illegally entered Canada’s border in 2019

Despite the number of people illegally entering Canada at the border decreased, the number of people claiming asylum at airports continued to spike.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

Journalistic malpractice: CBC omits refugee claimant surge in Toronto homeless crisis stories

The CBC published stories on the Toronto homeless crisis that completely omit the thousands of refugee claimants that added greatly to the shelter demand.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

UPDATE: Embattled Liberal MP apologizes for using photos from U.S. detention camps to attack Conservatives

Liberal MP Adam Vaughan compared Doug Ford’s immigration policy to ICE camps in the U.S. in a now-deleted tweet. He was quickly rebuked.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

Syrian refugee wants to bring 250 more refugees to Canada

A Syrian refugee, Hassan al-Kontar, wants to help up to 250 more refugees relocate to Canada.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

Immigrant families are thriving financially, but there’s a catch

StatCan has come out with a new report that finds “established” immigrant families are doing slightly better than Canadian-born households are, beating out generational Canadian households by nearly 10%.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Former ISIS mechanic claimed refugee status in Canada since 2015

Arriving into Canada claiming refugee status, the man, whose name has not been made public, made numerous trips to Syria to work on military-style vehicles for ISIS, and also supervised and led other ISIS mechanics.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Canadian cab driver sentenced to 16 months in US prison for smuggling illegal immigrants under Detroit river

A Canadian from Windsor has been sentenced to 16 months in a US prison for human smuggling.

Joseph Fang Joseph Fang

Refugees finally join Canadians in being less important than Liberals’ political interests

Parties are not just a collection of people. It is like a body that replaces its cells over time. Like a body, a party has an institutional memory, a culture that develops naturally as individuals pursue the group interest insofar as they coincide with personal interests.

Mika Ryu Mika Ryu

Budget bill changes refugee laws to disqualify asylum-seekers with claims in more than one country

The new disqualification would make those individuals illegible for asylum claims in Canada if they are seeking refugee protection in another country.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Feds to spend $283 million on refugee healthcare funding

In Canada, refugee and asylum claimants are legible for the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) which “includes basic, supplemental and prescription drug benefits”.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Refugee board chair gets $78k a year chauffeur while department struggles with border crisis

According to the report the car and chauffeur service offered to Wex will cost taxpayers $78,562.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Most Read refugees