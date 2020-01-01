Online petition calling for defunding of Regina Police Service gains speed
Policing is often Regina's main expense and in 2020, the budget was almost $4 million higher than in 2019. Now, some are calling to put an end to the funding.
Investigations are being conducted by the Regina Police Service regarding seven cases involving property damage to homes of Co-op Refinery managers.
Rod Kletchko of Regina, Saskatchewan has 30 days to return his “MAGAUSA” vanity plate after the plate was unapproved by the Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).