Regina

Online petition calling for defunding of Regina Police Service gains speed

Policing is often Regina's main expense and in 2020, the budget was almost $4 million higher than in 2019. Now, some are calling to put an end to the funding.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Regina Police deal with 19 fentanyl-related overdoses

Police in Regina are facing a series of overdoses since recently. They were called out to 14 overdoses over this past weekend with five more on Monday.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Ex-Greenpeace leader deplatformed from sustainability conference in Regina

Greenpeace co-founder, Patrick Moore, has been de-platformed from a sustainability conference at the Queensbury Convention Centre in Regina.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Homes of seven Regina Co-op Refinery managers vandalized

Investigations are being conducted by the Regina Police Service regarding seven cases involving property damage to homes of Co-op Refinery managers.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

George Elliott Clarke cancels his lecture at U of R due to controversy

A Canadian poet steps down from a lecture due to surrounding controversy

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Water in multiple Canadian cities contains more lead than Flint, Michigan

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians across the country have been drinking water contaminated with lead levels that actually surpass the levels in Flint.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Liberal Ralph Goodale loses seat Regina-Wascana

Ralph Goodale previously won his riding with 55% of the vote, spending $10,000 more than his Conservative competitor.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

“MAGAUSA” license plate unapproved — Saskatchewan driver calls out “political correctness”

Rod Kletchko of Regina, Saskatchewan has 30 days to return his “MAGAUSA” vanity plate after the plate was unapproved by the Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Police charge father with manslaughter in death of three-month-old after Canada-wide manhunt

Regina Police have arrested the suspect of a Canada-wide manhunt charged with manslaughter for the alleged murder of a 3-month-old infant.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Massive anti-carbon tax truck convoy invades Regina

A truck convoy estimated to have nearly 800 vehicles stormed into Saskatchewan’s capital to protest the federal government’s newly implemented national carbon tax.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

