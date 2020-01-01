Russia

NHL legend Pavel Datsyuk 'holed up' at Russian monastery with coronavirus conspiracy theorist priest

Former NHL Player Pavel Datsyuk is allegedly hiding out in a Russian monastery along with a priest who believes coronavirus is a conspiracy.

Rod Rosenstein admits Russians tried to interfere with elections with no American collusion

"Russians committed crimes seeking to influence the election and Americans did not conspire with them."

US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty presents difficult decision for Canada

Washington's potential withdrawal from a so-called confidence-building international treaty that allows member nations to conduct observation flights over each other's territory is set to present Canada with a difficult strategic challenge, according to one Canadian defense expert.

Nurse in coronavirus ward disciplined for wearing nothing under see-through gown

A nurse in Russia has been disciplined for wearing only lingerie beneath her transparent protective gown while working on an all-male coronavirus ward.

VE Day celebrations mark 75th anniversary of Nazi surrender

Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE-Day, the day that Nazi Germany surrendered to the allies in Europe. This year's celebrations are hampered by stay-at-home restrictions.

PM Johnson given oxygen support, spends night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsened, Sky News reports.

The next nuclear arms race is here and the US is behind

Move over normal nukes, and hello hypersonic weapons.

Russia banned from 2020 Olympics and more due to doping

The nation will be banned for four years.

Former CSIS leader says Canada needs to see Russia and China as ‘adversaries’

Former CSIS head stated that Canada needs to be more cautious of Russian and Chinese influence.

Man lobs cat at policeman, goes to jail

A Russian man has been arrested for throwing a cat at a policeman after an altercation started between the two parties.

WATCH: Russian circus bear mauls its handler

A 660 pound, Russian circus bear viciously savaged its handler, before turning its attention towards the terrified audience.

WATCH: In Russia, being good at hockey gets you an AK-47 instead of a trophy

The coach cocks the Kalashnikov and gives a short speech before passing the AK-47 off to the captain, who in turn awards the MVP of the game, goalie Saveli Kononov.

Will Russia be meddling in our election as a ploy to acquire the arctic?

One problem which often arises, which Sukhankin points out, is that calling Russian propaganda “fake news” often bolsters Russian propaganda.

