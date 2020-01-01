EXPOSED: Overpaid radical propagandist professors are plaguing Ontario universities
It is time that we stop paying six figure salaries to these destructive professors who prioritize feelings over facts and encourage students to be irrational.
Kelly Train is not a teacher. She’s a conduit for feminist doctrine. In spite of her lack of professionalism and lack of accreditation, she earns $185,000.
The Ryerson Students’ Union president is accused of not being tansparent with the org’s spending despite promising to do so after last year’s scandal.