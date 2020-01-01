Saudi Arabia sentences record number of people to death
Saudi Arabia has sentenced a record number of its citizens to death in 2019.
The drone and cruise missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities in September cannot so far be confirmed to have originated from Iran, according to a UN report.
EnPro’s Roger McKnight says that gas prices may go up by three to four percent by Wednesday. However, he added that Canadians are fortunate that many retailers recently switched to the winter blend of gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Thus, it is likely the rise in prices will be temporary.