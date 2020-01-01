Seattle

Two shot, one killed in Seattle autonomous zone

At least two people were shot within the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) early Saturday morning despite it being a "no-cop" zone. Police say they are investigating.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Business owners in Seattle's occupied zone report threats against their safety

Interviews with local business owners and hired security companies have revealed that there are threats against businesses and residents in the CHOP.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Seattle news crew assaulted within occupied zone—yet Fox News reporter calls the area 'peaceful'

Fox News reporter Jonathan Hunt reported from the CHAZ on Monday, saying the area was peaceful despite a recent video being released that shows a news crew from Fox's Seattle affiliate getting harassed and assaulted.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Seattle occupiers block roads in occupied zone despite agreement with city

After the City of Seattle erected more permanent barriers to enclose the occupied zone for protestors, those activists have blocked roads again.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Businesses and residents suffer in silence as chaos reigns in Seattle's armed occupation zone

Despite media reports that everything is fine within the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, both business and owners and residents report being afraid.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Seattle's occupied zone sees chaos, assaults, and medical emergencies overnight

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has descended into even more chaos this week, as their "justice system" openly assaulted a journalist and their Antifa medics were forced to rush someone out of the zone due to a medical emergency.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Popular Antifa COVID-19 Portland fundraiser accused of being a scam

Questions about financial misconduct have arisen over a viral Antifa crowdfunding campaign that raised over $100,000 on the promise of supporting Portlanders in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Ngo Andy Ngo

WATCH: Antifa tackles, chokes unwelcome ‘immigrant’ in autonomous zone

The Antifa-controlled “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle has resorted to violence against unwanted immigrants.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

LARP Farm: The ambitious gardeners and their noble gardening efforts in the CHAZ

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle has made significant strides in planting and growing their own vegetables amid efforts to really put the "autonomous" in "autonomous zone."

Collin Jones Collin Jones

The Seattle Times repeats Antifa talking points about armed occupation of city

Rapes, assaults, robberies, and even shakedowns have been reported from within the so-called autonomous zone in downtown Seattle.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Seattle mayor says armed occupation of her city may turn into 'summer of love'

Durkan compared the area to a “block party atmosphere” and when asked how long the area could look as it does she said, “We could have the Summer of Love.”

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WATCH: Andy Ngo explains the anarchy in Seattle's 'autonomous zone' on Fox News

The Post Millennial's editor-at-large Andy Ngo joined Martha MacCallum Fox for her show "The Story" on Thursday night to discuss the events unfolding in Seattle this week.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

BREAKING: Seattle mayor compares armed occupation of her own city to a 'block party'

Police in Seattle returned to the the East Precinct which was abandoned when Antifa-led protestors took over a six-block area of the city earlier this week.

Ari Hoffman and Libby Emmons Ari Hoffman and Libby Emmons

EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the so-called 'warlord' of Seattle’s autonomous zone

When asked what the endgame of the occupation was, they said, "to keep the peace and unity, honestly, that's it. We're going to keep pushing that, there's nothing but that."

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Washington State Governor Inslee unaware that downtown Seattle is occupied by BLM, Antifa

When Governor Inslee was asked about the occupation of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in downtown Seattle by protestors he claimed to be unaware of it.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Most Read seattle