Two shot, one killed in Seattle autonomous zone
At least two people were shot within the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) early Saturday morning despite it being a "no-cop" zone. Police say they are investigating.
Fox News reporter Jonathan Hunt reported from the CHAZ on Monday, saying the area was peaceful despite a recent video being released that shows a news crew from Fox's Seattle affiliate getting harassed and assaulted.
After the City of Seattle erected more permanent barriers to enclose the occupied zone for protestors, those activists have blocked roads again.
The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has descended into even more chaos this week, as their "justice system" openly assaulted a journalist and their Antifa medics were forced to rush someone out of the zone due to a medical emergency.
The Antifa-controlled “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle has resorted to violence against unwanted immigrants.
