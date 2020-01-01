“Breath play,” otherwise known as “depriving your partner of oxygen during sex,” has led to death by asphyxiation, strangulation, and choking injuries.
Young people are not having sex nearly as often as their parents in Australia. Pornography and social media are major factors.
According to research by Trojan along with the University of Guelph and the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN), found that the youth of today aren’t using the latex when it gets down to the dirty.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!