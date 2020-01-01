Sex

Cosmo offers choking as a sexy way to relieve boredom of quarantine

“Breath play,” otherwise known as “depriving your partner of oxygen during sex,” has led to death by asphyxiation, strangulation, and choking injuries.

Australian youth are having way less sex than their parents

Young people are not having sex nearly as often as their parents in Australia. Pornography and social media are major factors.

One-in-four Canadian women say they have “never used” a condom

According to research by Trojan along with the University of Guelph and the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN), found that the youth of today aren’t using the latex when it gets down to the dirty.

