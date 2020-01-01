Sexual Assault

Biden's accuser loses legal representation as her credibility is questioned

The lawyer who was representing Tara Reade in her sexual assault claim against Democratic nominee Joe Biden has announced that he will no longer represent her

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

UK Police classify kiss on the cheek as sexual assault

In today's overzealous climate, where every action is policed and monitored, a kiss is rebranded as assault and police are marshaled to investigate it.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Joe Biden created a world of false allegations—now he stands accused

If Biden were a student on a college campus in today’s America, he would be subjected to a kangaroo court, expelled, and his life would be ruined.

Sydney Watson Sydney Watson

CNN deletes evidence of Biden’s alleged assault

Reade took to Twitter to confirm that her mother was, in fact, the person who called in to the show that evening.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Winnipeg teacher charged with sexual assault of student

Winnipeg police have charged a 27-year-old female teacher with sexual eploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor on Thursday.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

Jessica Yaniv threatened with legal action over sex assault accusation

Canadian trans activist Jessica Yaniv has been threatened with legal action after telling her Twitter followers that Amy Eileen Hamm sexually assaulted her.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

YouTuber Onision accused of abusing teen girls

Greg Jackson, more commonly known by his screen name Onision, has been on the YouTube platform since 2006 and has been accused by multiple teen girls.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

Three Toronto teens sentenced to two years probation for brutal sexual assaults with a weapon

Three teens were sentenced to two years of probation and 30 hours of community service for assault and sexual assault at St. Michael’s College in 2018.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Arrest made in Toronto-area serial rapist case

Toronto Police have announced that they have arrested Dipesh Patel, 34, after months of investigating.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Weinstein settles $25 million deal with group of accusers

Two years after Harvey Weinstein has been accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct and assault his lawyers have managed to strike a $25 million deal.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Four in custody after alleged kidnapping, sexual assault and pimping of Toronto teen

Four people are in custody in Toronto after they were charged by the police after allegedly kidnapping a teenager in downtown Toronto.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

They want to change the #MeToo rules for Katie Hill

#MeToo had rules. At least we thought so. We all tried to learn them. But those who seem to be in charge of them don’t even follow their own logic anymore.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Former Nova Scotia police chief found guilty of sexual exploitation

Former Bridgewater police chief John Collyer has been found guilty of sexual exploitation involving a 17-year-old girl.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

