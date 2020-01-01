Man pronounced dead after Mississauga shooting
A man was pronounced dead following a shooting on Friday morning in a Mississauga hotel parking lot.
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed and two others were injured and hospitalized after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.
A man has died in Edmonton after an early morning shooting on Christmas morning. It may be the 26th homicide of the year..
A seven-year-old girl has become the latest victim of gang violence after being shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago’s Little Village.
On Saturday, a crazed driver, 22 and male, and his passenger, 28 and female, attempted to plow through police barricades and infiltrate an ongoing military parade in downtown Calgary, possibly with the intent to do harm.