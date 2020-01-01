Shooting

Man pronounced dead after Mississauga shooting

A man was pronounced dead following a shooting on Friday morning in a Mississauga hotel parking lot.

Sam Edwards

California sheriff's deputy killed, two others wounded in IED ambush

A Santa Cruz sheriff’s deputy was killed and two other police officers were injured after being ambushed during the pursuit of a suspect.

Ian Miles Cheong

BC woman dead after shooting involving police officer in New Brunswick

A request was received by the Edmundston Police Force to check a woman at about 2:30 a.m. at an apartment building located on Canada Road.

Sam Edwards

BREAKING: 16-year-old boy dead, two others injured after downtown Toronto shooting in broad daylight

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed and two others were injured and hospitalized after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.

Barrett Wilson

Postal worker shot and killed for allegedly not delivering stimulus cheque

A postal delivery worker in Indianapolis was shot and killed on Monday by a man who was allegedly angry about not receiving a stimulus check.

Sam Edwards

Alberta teen sentenced to 21 months for shooting German tourist in the head

Almost two years have passed since Horst Stewin was shot in the head and suffered life-altering injuries making him “aggressive and violent.”

Sam Edwards

Downtown Ottawa shooting leaves one dead three injured

A shooting in Ottawa a kilometre away from Parliament Hill has left one dead and three seriously injured.

Graeme Gordon

Christmas Day shooting in Edmonton kills one man

A man has died in Edmonton after an early morning shooting on Christmas morning. It may be the 26th homicide of the year..

Barrett Wilson

Three injured in drive-by shooting near Highway 401

A drive-by shooting in the GTA near Highway 401 left three injured.

Sam Edwards

Another Canadian murdered in Somalia

Almaas Elman, a Somali-Canadian activist, has been shot dead in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Nico Johnson

Toronto mobster killed in Etobicoke shooting

A man has been shot and killed outside a restaurant in Etobicoke in a hit and run type shooting

Nico Johnson

Seven-year-old girl shot while trick-or-treating

A seven-year-old girl has become the latest victim of gang violence after being shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago’s Little Village.

Dylan Gibbons

Elderly man arrested for mosque shooting in France

The suspect was a former candidate of the far-right National Rally party, according to police sources.

Siddak Ahuja

Driver who tried to drive through Calgary military parade has no extremist links, police say

On Saturday, a crazed driver, 22 and male, and his passenger, 28 and female, attempted to plow through police barricades and infiltrate an ongoing military parade in downtown Calgary, possibly with the intent to do harm.

Dylan Gibbons

Four shootings overnight in Toronto sees two victims hospitalized

The first of the four shooting incidents happened on National Street near Midland Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East at around 7:10 p.m.

Dylan Gibbons

