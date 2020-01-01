Snc-lavalin

Disgraced former Trudeau advisor fails in attempt to smear The Post Millennial on Twitter

Disgraced former advisor Gerald Butts has had a tantrum on Twitter, accusing The Post Millennial of spreading lies about his conduct.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau Foundation rewards judge with job after shilling for PM in SNC Lavalin scandal

Beverley McLachlin, who served as Chief Justice before getting wrapped up in the SNC Lavalin scandal, has been appointed a mentor in the Trudeau Foundation.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Philpott is the pandemic-era health minister we need, but Trudeau kicked her out

Philpott’s resume is expansive, and is so perfectly fit for a role as a health minister, that it should be a point of great shame for the prime minister that he would lose out on her expertise.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau, Bill Blair fail to submit private interest reports to ethics commissioner

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has missed the deadline for filing financial disclosure statement with the ethics commissioner “due to an oversight,” his office has confirmed.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Crown calling for former SNC-Lavalin executive to pay back $24 million

The Crown is is requesting that Sami Bebawi, a former executive at SNC-Lavalin, pay back the money he made through illegal actions.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

SNC-Lavalin given $1.6 billion contract in Ottawa despite failing tests

Quebec-based corporation SNC-Lavalin was awarded a $1.6 billion contract for Ottawa’s LRT train line project despite auditors advising against it.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Former SNC-Lavalin exec. sentenced on fraud and corruption charges

Former SNC-Lavaline executive Sami Bebawi,73, was found guilty of corruption and fraud charges related to the engineering giant’s shady ties in Libya.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

SNC-Lavalin to pay $280 million fine, plead guilty to corruption charge

Controversial engineering firm SNC-Lavalin will plead guilty to a corruption charge, say federal prosecutors in a Montreal court on Wednesday.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

SNC-Lavalin’s Bebawi guilty on all counts: Libyan bribery scandal

Benefactors of the largesse included the Libyan dictator’s son Saadi Gaddafi; showered with prostitutes, concert tickets and a $25 million yacht.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

SNC-Lavalin shell company received nearly $120 million: Forensic accountant in trial

Charges against the former SNC-Lavalin exec’s dealings with Saadi and Muammar Gaddafi allegedly involve massive bribes and kickbacks in exchange for valuable contracts.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

Defence goes after key witness’ credibility in SNC-Lavalin corruption trial

A key witness told the jury in the SNC-Lavalin trial that he contacted the Canadian government to ask for help in getting money from delinquent accounts for work in Libya.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

SNC-Lavalin built Gaddafi’s son $25M yacht from scratch according to court testimony

Start witness testifies that SNC-Lavalin contracted an American company to build Muammar Gaddafi’s son $25m yacht; part of a wider bribery and kickback scheme.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

SNC-Lavalin stocks surge after Liberal re-election

Stocks for the scandal-ridden Quebec-based engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. surged by nearly 15 percent on the morning after Justin Trudeau’s re-election to a Liberal minority government.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Justin Trudeau repeats SNC-Lavalin lie in leaders’ debate

Scheer said, “You looked Canadians in the eye and told Canadians that the allegations in the Globe and Mail were false.” Trudeau responded, “They were false”

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

