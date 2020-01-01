Trudeau government's pandemic advertising to surpass $120 MILLION
Pandemic advertising by the Trudeau government will total no less than $120 million, despite news outlets providing information for free.
The Ontario government is now allowing residents to create their own social circles and has released guidelines on how to do so.
In an era of a global pandemic we have been seeing the push for authoritarianism from the part of the political spectrum which had previously decried it: the left.
Conservative MPP for Scarborough-North Raymond Cho appeared at a charity donation ceremony on Wednesday in the form of a cardboard cutout.
