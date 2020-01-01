Space Force

SUPER DUPER MISSILES: Trump touts new hypersonic weapons

Opponents will no doubt flock to mockery, but come on, a super duper hypersonic missile, as the Defense Department confirmed, sounds like a worthy undertaking.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Donald Trump tweets the logo of the United States Space Force

Donald Trump released the first glimpse of the United States Space Force on Friday afternoon. The logo has been met with instant enthusiasm

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Twitter blue checkmarks tried to mock Trump’s Space Force uniforms—it backfired

With Trump Derangement Syndrome at an all-time high, the blue checkmarks tweeted: there are “no trees in space.” The officers will be working on the ground.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

Most Read space-force