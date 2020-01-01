Stabbing

Man charged with federal hate crimes in Hanukkah stabbing

A New York man has been charged after committing anti-Semitic hate crimes.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Winnipeg toddler stabbed while sleeping will be taken off life support

The family of a Winnipeg toddler who was stabbed earlier this week, says that the injuries inflicted upon their child has left the toddler brain dead.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Teen in serious condition following brutal stabbing in Montreal

On Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed just after midnight on Côte-des-Neiges Rd. in Montreal. The boy remains in serious but stable condition.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

VIDEO: Man armed with butcher’s knife stalks Alberta town at night and breaks into homes

“I pull up footage of a tall, big guy with a huge knife in his hand,” Brianna Lamane told reporters on October 5. “It wasn’t concealed… He had it, just holding it in his hand and trying to get through our front door.”

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Ontario woman drives herself 7 km to hospital following stabbing in Costco parking lot

A 31-year-old man has been charged with Attempted Murder of a woman in the parking lot of a local Costco.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Young man who killed five at house party to be reintegrated into Edmonton community

In 2014, Matthew de Grood fatally stabbed five people at a Calgary house party. He was originally charged with five counts of first-degree murder but was found not criminally responsible in 2016 after a two-week trial.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Four wounded in three stabbing incidents overnight in Ottawa—some suspects in custody, some at large

Ottawa Police responded to three separate stabbing incidents Monday night that left 3 victims injured.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

UPDATE: Brampton double stabbing revealed to be mother and son of man found in Highway 410 suicide

Police have now confirmed that a body found on Highway 410 was a result of suicide and have further clarified the relation of this death with those of a fatal double stabbing in Brampton.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Fatal double stabbing in Brampton linked to body found on 410 highway believed to be suicide

Two people have been killed following a stabbing in a home in Brampton early Friday morning.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

63-year-old stabbed to death trying to stop car theft

Ottaway described the suspects as “black males in their late teens to early 20s, [that] fled the scene in a dark coloured SUV,” reports CTV News.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Most Read stabbing