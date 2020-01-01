Students

Students don't even need to be students to get big cheques from Trudeau government

Teenagers are eligible for up to $5,000 (or $8,000 if they are disabled) through Bill C-15 titled, An Act Respecting Canada Emergency Student Benefits.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Students 'bored' and 'unmotivated' due to remote learning

The Angus Reid Institute surveyed kids aged 10 to 17 and found that 71 percent used “bored” to describe a way they’ve been feeling in recent weeks.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Home school is a drag and we all hate it

For the parents of the 1.1 million school children in New York City, home school has officially begun this week. But is it feasible?

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Most Read students