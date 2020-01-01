Teenagers are eligible for up to $5,000 (or $8,000 if they are disabled) through Bill C-15 titled, An Act Respecting Canada Emergency Student Benefits.
The Angus Reid Institute surveyed kids aged 10 to 17 and found that 71 percent used “bored” to describe a way they’ve been feeling in recent weeks.
For the parents of the 1.1 million school children in New York City, home school has officially begun this week. But is it feasible?
