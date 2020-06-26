Surveillance

Toronto speed cameras will start automatic ticketing

Over 50 speed cameras have been installed and on roads in Toronto to prevent drivers from speeding near schools. Tickets will be automatically issued.

Quinn Patrick

Privacy at stake as Canadian tracing apps introduced by provinces

New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador are among the first provinces looking to introduce contact tracing apps.

Collin Jones

Chinese-made drones are enforcing social distancing in the US

Chinese-made drones are invading local US communities, posing the risk that Americans may have their information collected and stored by the communist nation without their consent.

Collin Jones

Democracies are using mass surveillance to track citizens during coronavirus outbreak

Smart watch apps and smart thermometers are being employed as voluntary measures for citizens to track their health and submit the data to government authorities.

Collin Jones

