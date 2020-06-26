Over 50 speed cameras have been installed and on roads in Toronto to prevent drivers from speeding near schools. Tickets will be automatically issued.
New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador are among the first provinces looking to introduce contact tracing apps.
Chinese-made drones are invading local US communities, posing the risk that Americans may have their information collected and stored by the communist nation without their consent.
Smart watch apps and smart thermometers are being employed as voluntary measures for citizens to track their health and submit the data to government authorities.
