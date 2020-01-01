China denounces support for Taiwan from US and other WHO members
The Chinese envoy denounced support shown from the United States and other countries for Taiwan on Tuesday.
The Trump administration delivered a blow to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) earlier this week with the announcement that a Taiwan manufacturer will be able to build a plant in the US, which will stifle the company's ability to sell to China's Huawei.
The World Health Organization claims it cannot invite Taiwan because of “divergent views” after China says it "deplores and opposes" inclusion of Taipei.
China was allowed to profit from its refusal to share honest data with the international community—actions Taiwan says were abetted by the WHO.