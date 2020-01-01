Biden's accuser loses legal representation as her credibility is questioned
The lawyer who was representing Tara Reade in her sexual assault claim against Democratic nominee Joe Biden has announced that he will no longer represent her
Me Too, Believe All Women, and Time’s Up were popular, catchy ideas that under the rubric of compassion were intended to redistribute power from those who had it to those who wanted it.
It’s not that Reade’s story is flimsy or that she’s not creditable, it’s that Biden is the guy going up against Trump.