Biden's accuser loses legal representation as her credibility is questioned

The lawyer who was representing Tara Reade in her sexual assault claim against Democratic nominee Joe Biden has announced that he will no longer represent her

WATCH: Biden says those who believe Tara Reade 'probably shouldn't vote for me'

Biden said Reade’s story has suffered from problems of inconsistency, and that there was no truth to it. When asked if he remembered her, he said “I don’t.”

Believe Tara Reade but vote for Joe Biden anyway, says The New York Times

“Suck it up and make the utilitarian bargain,” writes Linda Hirshman in the op ed page of today’s The New York Times. She’s talking, of course, about Joe Biden.

Warren's belief in Biden is driven by ambition, not ethics

Me Too, Believe All Women, and Time’s Up were popular, catchy ideas that under the rubric of compassion were intended to redistribute power from those who had it to those who wanted it.

Why is Joe Biden scared to release his Senate papers? If it's not Reade, could it be China?

Does Biden have something else to fear in the release of his papers? The answer probably has nothing to do with Tara Reade. But the answer could have everything to do with China.

BREAKING: Biden says there's no reason to believe Tara Reade

Joe Biden went on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning to address the allegations made by his former aide Tara Reade.

Pelosi says she's 'satisfied' with Biden's silence on sexual assault allegations

This is a stark departure from Pelosi's 2018 stance when she fully supported Christine Blasey Ford and asserted that she believes survivors.

The liberal media owes Brett Kavanaugh a major apology

It’s not that Reade’s story is flimsy or that she’s not creditable, it’s that Biden is the guy going up against Trump.

The #MeToo movement is dying and #TimesUp is a sham

