Taxes

Federal bureaucrats spend $6,000 in taxpayer money on bowling party

A federal government agency spent nearly $6,000 in taxpayer money on a bowling party and Valentine's Day candy.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau will not raise taxes despite record-breaking deficit

In another display of Trudeaunomics, Finance Minister Bill Morneau has promised that he will not increase taxes.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Quebec pushes tax filing deadline to relieve economic pressures

The Quebec government will allow citizens to file their taxes as late as June 1. The new deadline provides taxpayers with an additional month to file.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Update: How to claim your money from the CRA’s $1 billion in uncashed cheques

The Canada Revenue Agency has been sitting on over $1 billion in cheques that have been left uncashed by Canadian taxpayers over the past 20 years.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Canada’s cost of living goes up, while wages decrease

Statistics Canada has revealed that median after-tax income did not change for individuals, remaining at $61,400. Virtually unchanged from 2017 and 2018.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week with new Liberal tax cut

Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week under the Liberal Government’s new middle-class tax cut, totalling out to $90 dollars a year.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Environment Canada suffers tech drought, despite billing taxpayers $19.3 million for new tech

Environment Canada reportedly complained about running out of computers, despite spending millions of taxpayer money on new computers.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Damned if you do, damned if you doughnut—Trudeau’s latest debacle

Trudeau purchased some doughnuts recently at a local doughnut shop in Winnipeg and Twitter went wild over him not shopping at Tim Hortons.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Trudeau gives Canadian Tire $2.7 million for electric car charging stations

Canadian Tire has received a $2.7 million subsidy from the Trudeau government to install electric car charging stations across Canada.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Taxpayers’ ombudsman spends $2,853 of taxpayer money on Hawaii trip

The Taxpayers’ Ombudsman, whose government position is to look out for the Canadian taxpayer, has declined to comment on a taxpayer-funded trip to Hawaii.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

CBC revenue plummets amid requests for more taxpayer money

The CBC’s TV ad dollars have plummeted by 37 percent as fewer than 1 percent of Canadians tune in to watch local newscasts.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Women’s advocacy non-profit Equal Voice hasn’t filed its tax returns for nearly ten years

Equal Voice, a Canadian non-profit organization, has reportedly failed to file a tax return for the past eight years. The…

Wyatt Claypool Wyatt Claypool

Are cigars “sin tax worthy”?

For the majority of cases, people should be able to choose what health risks are acceptable to them, and regulations should not be based on the extreme cases of overuse, like what often happens with cigars.

Wyatt Claypool Wyatt Claypool

