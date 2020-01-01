Teachers

Ford government announces $200 million to help schools reopen

There is $200 million being put towards special education programs and mental health, says Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Sam Edwards

Home school is a drag and we all hate it

For the parents of the 1.1 million school children in New York City, home school has officially begun this week. But is it feasible?

Libby Emmons

Ontario teachers need to realize how great they have it

Teachers in Ontario have it made. They get an incredible amount of holidays, high salary, generous benefits and a gold-plated pension. Stop complaining.

Jonathan Bradley

Majority of public against Ontario teachers pay hike according to poll

Most Ontarians are not for the government raising teachers salaries by 2 per cent according to a poll formulated by The Star.

Sam Edwards

