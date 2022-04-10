Terrorism

Incels being added to RCMP's terrorism awareness guide

The RCMP is looking to add incels to its Terrorism and Violent Extremism Awareness guide.

Sam Edwards

Toronto van attacker trial delayed due to coronavirus

Alek Minassian, the man responsible for the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people is set to go to trial on November 9, 2020, according to CBC.

Quinn Patrick

Canadian tax dollars may be funding groups with terrorist links through UN relief package

Tax dollars are being spent on non-governmental organizations that have ties to Canadian designated terrorist organizations and anti-Israel projects.

Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders

The gunman who killed 51 people in attacks at two seperate Christchurch, New Zealand mosques has plead guilty to all charges.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Toronto hammer attack could be terrorism, say police

A murder with a hammer that killed a 64-year-old woman on Feb. 21 is being called a terrorist attack, as the murderer now faces terrorism charges.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Anti-Trump terrorist van attacker: ‘Someone had to take a stand’

A Jacksonville man has been accused of assault after allegedly driving a van through a tent that had senior citizen Trump supporters registering to vote.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Portland antifa ‘martyr’ mourned by many urged terrorist attacks, writings reveal

In a series of discovered writings, Kealiher urged fellow comrades to commit violent terrorist acts and led training sessions to radicalize other youth.

Jeffrey Dunn

WATCH: Fight breaks out during Iranian-Canadian demonstration in Toronto

People from Toronto’s Iranian community demonstrated to show support for the U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani when a fight broke out.

Graeme Gordon

Pro-Iranian terrorist demonstrators build shrine for Qasem Soleimani in Toronto

Supporters of Iranian-regime sponsored terrorism held a vigil in downtown Toronto Saturday night and built a shrine for the recently killed Qasem Soleimani.

Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson

WATCH: Iranian-Canadian rips Trudeau’s weakness on terrorism

“These people are terrorist supporters. A lot of money has been spent on this. Mr. Trudeau, open your eyes.”

Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson

Supporters of Iranian terrorist clash with counter-protestors in downtown Toronto

The pro-Iranian regime vigil was met by counter-protestors who flew Iraqi flags, American flags, and chanted “Terrorists go home!”

Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson

Toronto group plans vigil for Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani

MY Society is promoting a vigil in Toronto on Saturday for deaths of “heroes of Islam” Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC), and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Graeme Gordon

Multiple people stabbed in New York synagogue attack, suspect arrested

A synagogue in upstate New York was attacked by a man with a knife, leaving at least four wounded, according to witnesses on the scene.

Graeme Gordon

New Jersey shooting: Investigation points toward targeted anti-Semitic attack, deceased names confirmed

Motivations of apparent terrorists and names of victims in Jersey City shooting are now released.

Graeme Gordon

Turkish authorities accuse formerly detained Canadian of possessing ISIS propaganda

Turkish authorities allege a Canadian man had ISIS propaganda on his smart phone. Man says he didn’t know it was on his phone.

Sam Edwards

