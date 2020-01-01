Spartan Bioscience, a Canadian biotechnology company has just been given the green light from Health Canada to produce a portable test kit for COVID-19.
An additional 20 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, bringing Windsors total number of cases to 204.
Home coronavirus test kits will available in Britain, according to a director at Public Health England. Test results will be ready within 15 minutes of testing.
