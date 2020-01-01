Test Kits

Health Canada approves Spartan Bioscience to make coronavirus rapid test kits

Spartan Bioscience, a Canadian biotechnology company has just been given the green light from Health Canada to produce a portable test kit for COVID-19.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Windsor-Essex reports 204 confirmed coronavirus cases, 6 outbreaks

An additional 20 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, bringing Windsors total number of cases to 204.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Home test kits for coronavirus to be made available in UK

Home coronavirus test kits will available in Britain, according to a director at Public Health England. Test results will be ready within 15 minutes of testing.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Most Read test-kits