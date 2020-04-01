Testing

Ontario reports 157 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths

As of Tuesday, the province of Ontario reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, according to Global News.

Quinn Patrick

Ontario sees decrease in coronavirus cases and deaths

The lowest amount of new coronavirus cases in almost 12 weeks has been reported in Ontario.

Sam Edwards

Positive coronavirus tests go unreported in Ontario by the hundreds

A reporting error has led to hundreds of COVID-19 positive cases from one lab not being not being relayed to 12 different local public health agencies.

Quinn Patrick

BREAKING: Ford says 'there will be consequences' for landlords who do not help tenants

Ford said that it was up to landlords to accept the olive branch from the provincial and federal government.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Doug Ford urges all residents with coronavirus symptoms to get tested

The Ontario government has announced that anyone can now get tested for COVID-19.

Quinn Patrick

BREAKING: Ford says Ontario businesses can refuse service to those who refuse to wear a face mask

Doug Ford spoke today and the emphasis was on the construction industry, contact tracing and reopening.

Libby Emmons

BREAKING: Trudeau falls short of echoing US condemnation of China's Hong Kong power grab

Trudeau addressed a need to ramp-up testing and contact tracing. He did not condemn Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong's freedoms.

Libby Emmons

One new case of coronavirus in Manitoba after six days without

The province of Manitoba announced its first new case of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday, after going six consecutive days without one.

Quinn Patrick

No indication of surge in coronavirus in US states that have reopened

"We are seeing that in places that are opening, we're not seeing this spike in cases," HHS Secretary Azar said.

Collin Jones

Global News claims Donald Trump fled from ‘female reporters’⁠—it’s not true

Global News has gone off the deep end of fake news in accusing President Donald Trump of turning away from a reporter because she is a woman.

Libby Emmons

Sewage being tested for coronavirus in 8 countries—but not Canada

Sewage testing may be a much quicker and more accurate way to find out coronavirus information but Canada has yet to use the technique.

Sam Edwards

Canada tops 60,000 coronavirus cases, nears 26,000 recoveries

Canada now has over 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and near 26,000 recoveries as of Monday, according to new data released by authorities.

Quinn Patrick

Over ONE MILLION coronavirus recoveries reported worldwide

As the global case numbers for coronavirus continue to rise, so too does the number of confirmed recoveries. The one million mark was breached last night.

Libby Emmons

Home coronavirus test kits approved by US FDA after initial delay

The US FDA has now updated its position on the legitimacy of at-home coronavirus test kits, granting an emergency use authorization to LapCorp.

Collin Jones

Montreal coronavirus testing centre to move from Place-des-Arts

A COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre that was set up at Place-des-Arts in Montreal will be taken down and moved to the Hotel-Dieu emergency department.

Quinn Patrick

