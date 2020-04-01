Ontario reports 157 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths
As of Tuesday, the province of Ontario reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, according to Global News.
Ford said that it was up to landlords to accept the olive branch from the provincial and federal government.
The province of Manitoba announced its first new case of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday, after going six consecutive days without one.
Canada now has over 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and near 26,000 recoveries as of Monday, according to new data released by authorities.