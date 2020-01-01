Texas

FBI arrests three Antifa members for looting Target store in Austin

The FBI has arrested three individuals belonging to the anti-government, domestic terrorist organization Antifa, in Austin, TX.

Ian Miles Cheong

Community rallies around homeless man whose possessions were torched by antifa

A homeless man who had his worldly possessions torched by an antifa mob has been given new clothes, a tent and money.

Nico Johnson

80-year-old grandmother murdered by career criminal out on bond

Rosalie Cook, a widow who lived on her own, was on her way to Walgreens to get her prescription when Randy Lewis, 38, stabbed Cook in the chest, killing her. (Photo: KTRK)

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Salon owner ordered to be released from jail by Supreme Court of Texas

The Supreme Court of Texas has ordered Shelley Luther to be released from Dallas County jail after she was arrested for upholding her promise to keep her salon open.

Quinn Patrick

Hero salon owner jailed, vows to stay open for the good of employees and their families

To further punish Luther with jail time and a fine for contempt of court over the restraining order is akin to bringing an atomic bomb to a knife fight.

Nicole Russell

Salon owner jailed and fined for reopening her business

“I have no choice. I need to feed my family, and my stylists could not feed their families,” Luther said.

Collin Jones

Undercover cops bust home-based cosmetologists for not social distancing

Two undercover police officers in Laredo, Texas, took time out of their busy crime fighting schedule to bust two women who were performing beauty treatments in their homes.

Libby Emmons

Texas plans to reopen and ease lockdown restrictions

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott announced plans to issue an executive order that will begin to lift lockdown restrictions and allow some businesses to reopen.

Ari Hoffman

Spring breakers contract coronavirus after flouting new norms

Texas spring breakers returned from their recent festivities and tested positive for coronavirus after ignoring health officials' warnings against large gatherings.

Sam Edwards

Albertan companies move to Texas to live without red tape

Alberta has long been fueling Canada’s gas pumps nationwide, but since world oil collapsed in 2014, thousands of displaced energy jobs migrated south of the border.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ten-year old Texas girl dies from brain-eating amoeba

Doctors say that anyone who contracts this dangerous parasite dies within three to five days.

Siddak Ahuja

Texas mass shooting prevented by concerned grandma

Williams has been alleged to have stockpiled an AK-47 rifle, 17 magazines of ammunition, and several knives inside a hotel room in preparation for what was to come.

Dylan Gibbons

El Paso shooter likely to be deemed domestic terrorist following discovery of racist manifesto

The 21-year-old gunman who opened fire in an El Paso Walmart Saturday afternoon will likely be deemed a domestic terrorist…

Dylan Gibbons

Mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, multiple fatalities reported

Multiple victims have been shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police warn the scene is still active and reports suggest there may be multiple shooters.

Dylan Gibbons

