Theresa Tam

Ads that affirm our worst impulses are doing more harm than good

Unhealthy eating habits, encouraged by coronavirus contagion confusion, pose a more imminent danger that just making it harder to fit into a pre-pandemic wardrobe.

Mia Cathell

Epidemiologist calls Trudeau's top doctor's coronavirus models 'unscientific rubbish'

Dr. Theresa Tam, the Chief Public Health Officer said yesterday that coronavirus will be contracted by less than one in ten Canadian residents.

Sam Edwards

Dr. Tam warns Canadians that threat of second wave is 'very real'

Dr. Theresa Tam has warned Canadians that a second wave of coronavirus infections is "very real" as the economy begins to open up.

Nico Johnson

Trudeau's Public Health Agency pays non-refundable $300,000 deposit during global pandemic for ski resort trip

The bill being shouldered by the Canadian taxpayer totals $319,157, including $28,250 for "conference space and facilities" for a ski trip that did not happen.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Dr. Tam warns of a second outbreak: 'It may only take one new case'

Dr. Theresa Tam warned Canadians that a second outbreak of COVID-19 is possible and could result from just a single new case.

Quinn Patrick

Deputy PM Freeland says 'safe restart' of economy won't happen any time soon

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says that a “safe restart” of the Canadian economy will take at least six to eight months.

Ian Miles Cheong

Trudeau government can't explain $1.8 BILLION worth of wasted PPE, says Canada will be prepared for 'next pandemic'

The majority new equipment was made in China, according to Deputy Public Works Minister Bill Matthews.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Dr. Tam says go out and protest, just don't yell

Tam's medical advise has been criticized by Canadians for either being incorrect, or lagging behind information being used by other countries.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau government finally admits medical stockpile was neglected

Trudeau's Public Health Agency has admitted that the body did not follow its own advice, preparing only a small amount of medical equipment before the pandemic.

Nico Johnson

'COVER-UP': Trudeau's health minister won't let Dr. Tam answer questions about national medical stockpile disaster

Before Dr. Tam could answer the question about our national stockpile, she was interrupted by Health Minister Patty Hadju who told the committee that cabinet discussions are confidential.

Barrett Wilson

Trudeau's top doctor finally admits government waited too long to close borders

The Trudeau government did not ban foreign travel until March 18, a full week after the WHO declared a global pandemic.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Coronavirus spread slowing significantly in Canada thanks to social distancing

Data that has been recently presented by The Public Health Agency shows the COVID-19 pandemic's effects so far and what is likely to happen in the future.

Quinn Patrick

Former Liberal health minister attacks CBC, questions their independence

CBC is used to criticism from conservatives. This time, however, even a former Liberal minister has questioned their journalistic independence.

Nico Johnson

BREAKING: New modelling shows slowing of coronavirus as provinces plan to open up

The latest figures show 49,025 confirmed cases, including 2,766 deaths, out of 740,000 tests. Seven percent have tested positive, overall.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Dr. Tam's excuses don't add up in new interview, admits Canada could have done more

Tam has also said that border closures weren't in Canada's playbook, or in the playbook of most health experts in the outbreak's early stages.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

