Ads that affirm our worst impulses are doing more harm than good
Unhealthy eating habits, encouraged by coronavirus contagion confusion, pose a more imminent danger that just making it harder to fit into a pre-pandemic wardrobe.
The bill being shouldered by the Canadian taxpayer totals $319,157, including $28,250 for "conference space and facilities" for a ski trip that did not happen.
Tam's medical advise has been criticized by Canadians for either being incorrect, or lagging behind information being used by other countries.
Before Dr. Tam could answer the question about our national stockpile, she was interrupted by Health Minister Patty Hadju who told the committee that cabinet discussions are confidential.
Data that has been recently presented by The Public Health Agency shows the COVID-19 pandemic's effects so far and what is likely to happen in the future.