Tim Hortons receives investment from China's largest social media company, will use their software
The investment from Chinese internet giant Tencent is geared toward helping Tim Hortons upgrade its digital infrastructure.
Tim Hortons will now allow employees to stay home if the feel sick without providing a doctor's note. The decision comes after a social media backlash.
Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the Brazilian parent company of Tim Horton’s released a report on Monday stating that Tim Horton’s sales had dropped.
Tim Hortons employees in Winnipeg went on strike on Friday because they wanted a raise of 30 cents an hour, but their employer was only willing to give 20.