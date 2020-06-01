Toronto

BREAKING: BLM protestors confront cops outside of downtown Toronto police headquarters

"How do you sleep at night knowing your entire institution was created to defend slavery?" A protestor in Toronto yells at police, who stand idly by.

Libby Emmons and Beth Baisch Libby Emmons and Beth Baisch

BREAKING: Protestors paint 'Defund the Police' outside downtown Toronto police headquarters, shut down traffic

Protestors in Toronto have painted “defund the police” outside of police headquarters on College Street downtown.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Face masks to be mandatory on Toronto public transit

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has voted unanimously to make wearing face masks mandatory on the transit system, beginning on July 2.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Toronto police offering $75,000 for information on man who shot two young girls

Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a daytime shooting in Scarborough that left two young girls injured over two years ago.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

BREAKING: Black Lives Matter and anti-lockdown protestors converge at Ontario legislature

This afternoon, planned demonstrations by both Black Lives Matter and those who have been protesting the ongoing lockdown met at Queen's Park in Toronto.

Ian Miles Cheong and Beth Baisch Ian Miles Cheong and Beth Baisch

Hiking trails and natural wonders you can escape to near Toronto

Parks are starting to open as restrictions are slowly being lifted. Here are a few of the best options in and around Toronto.

Loraine Balita-Centeno Loraine Balita-Centeno

NDP start petition to defund police

The petition states that while Toronto police cost over $1 billion, the money is needed in other areas such as schools, homelessness and social housing.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Petition to change name of Dundas Street in Toronto over racist history gains traction

An online petition made to change to name of Dundas Street as a result of Henry Dundas' opposition to the British abolition of slavery in the 18th century.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Man at Toronto Black Lives Matter protest calls for removal of Winston Churchill statue

"Let us start a campaign to take down racist monuments like that filthy one right around the corner," the man said.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Man who wore blackface at Toronto anti-racism protest charged with 'causing a disturbance'

A man who donned blackface during an anti-racism rally in Toronto has been charged with causing a disturbance and is expected to appear in court on July 16.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Toronto sees no evidence of coronavirus spike since gathering in Trinity Bellwoods

After thousands gathered in Trinity Bellwoods Park, Toronto Public Health says it has seen “no evidence” pointing to a spike in cases connected to the event.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Motion to defund Toronto police going to city council

Two Toronto city councillors are pushing for a 10 percent reduction in the police force’s budget in 2021 as tensions continue over police violence and racism.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announces retirement

Saunders has been in the public eye recently after he kneeled alongside protestors during an anti-racism rally in the city's downtown on Friday afternoon.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ford government to allow patios, places of worship, more businesses to reopen on FRIDAY

The Stage-2 reopening will allow businesses, workplaces, and outdoor spaces to open, as well as allowing more people in social situations, and houses of worship.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Poll: Most Ontarians enjoy relaxed liquor laws

A new poll suggests that the vast majority of Ontarians would like to have the province’s liquor laws permanently relaxed.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

