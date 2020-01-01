BREAKING: Protestors paint 'Defund the Police' outside downtown Toronto police headquarters, shut down traffic
Protestors in Toronto have painted “defund the police” outside of police headquarters on College Street downtown.
The petition states that while Toronto police cost over $1 billion, the money is needed in other areas such as schools, homelessness and social housing.
Toronto Mayor John Tory said that some police officers could start wearing body cameras as early as this summer.
Over 300 drivers came together on Sunday to celebrate Victoria Day—many of them shooting off fireworks from their cars and doing donuts.