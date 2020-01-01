Toronto Police

BREAKING: Protestors paint 'Defund the Police' outside downtown Toronto police headquarters, shut down traffic

Protestors in Toronto have painted “defund the police” outside of police headquarters on College Street downtown.

Largest fentanyl seizure in Ontario history made by OPP and Toronto police

Over 70 kilograms of powder and 120,000 fentanyl pills were obtained in the biggest fentanyl seizure in the history of Ontario law enforcement.

Toronto police officer and nine others charged in underage human-trafficking investigation

Ten men, including an officer are being charged in connection with an investigation into underage human-trafficking, say Toronto police.

NDP start petition to defund police

The petition states that while Toronto police cost over $1 billion, the money is needed in other areas such as schools, homelessness and social housing.

Toronto cop charged with extortion and impaired driving made $140,000 in 2019

A Toronto police officer who was charged on Tuesday for stunt and impaired driving made $140,738 in 2019 despite being charged with extortion last year.

Gunfire leaves two injured at memorial for Toronto rapper Houdini

Gunfire broke out on Tuesday night during a memorial for a deceased Toronto rapper and resulted in injuries to two men. (Photo: Twitter)

Motion to defund Toronto police going to city council

Two Toronto city councillors are pushing for a 10 percent reduction in the police force’s budget in 2021 as tensions continue over police violence and racism.

Toronto police to start wearing body cameras as early as this summer

Toronto Mayor John Tory said that some police officers could start wearing body cameras as early as this summer.

BREAKING: Police chief kneels with Black Lives Matter protestors in downtown Toronto

Toronto Police Chief Mark Sanders kneeled alongside protestors during an anti-racism rally in the cities downtown on Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: Protestors clash with cops outside Toronto police headquarters

Protestors demonstrating over the deaths of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet clashed with police outside police headquarters in Toronto.

Toronto police accused of pushing woman to her death from a balcony

A call has been made to Ontario’s police watchdog to investigate an incident involving the death of a woman who fell from an apartment building balcony.

WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts and shooting off fireworks at Victoria Day gathering in Toronto

Over 300 drivers came together on Sunday to celebrate Victoria Day—many of them shooting off fireworks from their cars and doing donuts.

WATCH: Toronto police chase and run over knife-wielding robbery suspect

Video footage of a police chase that took place over the weekend, shows Toronto Police chasing down and apprehending a person suspected of robbery.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

Arrest made in Toronto-area serial rapist case

Toronto Police have announced that they have arrested Dipesh Patel, 34, after months of investigating.

