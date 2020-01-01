Trans

Trans people agree with JK Rowling while 'woke allies' perform their outrage

As a trans woman myself, it has been interesting to see that most trans people actually agree with JK Rowling.

JK Rowling isn’t transphobic⁠⁠—you’re just sensitive

JK Rowling is being called transphobic for stating that we should not erase the concept of biological sex for the sake of people’s feelings.

Twitter slams ACLU lawyer for soliciting DMs from minors

An ACLU lawyer is under fire for appearing to soliciting underage transgender people to message him privately.

The mobbing of Debbie Hayton

A transwoman receives threats and online harassment after speaking out against a prominent trans-rights activist.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

The Trudeau government won’t release information gender research—why?

The Trudeau government promised a Gender-Based Analysis of Bill C16. It was never released. Now there’s a petition for the release of this information.

Female prisoner claims she was raped by transgender inmate, sues prison

A female inmate in Illinois is suing a prison after alleging they attempted to cover up her sexual assault by a transgender inmate that was housed with her.

Lesbians removed from Australian Pride for “transphobia”

A lesbian event has been removed from Sydney, Australia’s LGBT Pride after a vocal minority protested the participation of a popular lesbian YouTuber.

A Canadian coach speaks out against biological males in women’s sports

The Canadian sports bureaucracy has recently decided that it is acceptable to allow a biological male to compete against female athletes.

Graham Linehan smeared by radical trans activists for helping therapists

Graham Linehan took to Twitter to assist gender-critical therapists and was instantly smeared by radical trans activists and Pink News.

WATCH: Arrests made as antifa, trans protestors disrupt free speech event in Seattle

The Seattle Public Library event represents a disturbing trend in peaceful talks being shouted down by social justice mobs.

Elizabeth Warren wants transgender child to pick education secretary

Elizabeth Warren assured voters that her selection for education secretary would be subject to the approval of a “young trans person.”

Jessica Yaniv sues more immigrant salon workers—tribunal says ‘enough’

Jessica Yaniv is pursuing yet another immigrant-woman owned salon, However, Yaniv is being penalized for refusing to pay outstanding fines.

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans

Joseph Matthew Smith, now going by Josie Smith, is a convicted pedophile who has molested children as young as one. Now they’re set to be released due to them becoming trans.

‘Provocative’ gender dysphoria expert gives vital speech at McGill

Inviting Dr. Zucker to speak in an open forum was an act of courage, as he is Canada’s most controversial researcher/clinician in this domain

