Trans people agree with JK Rowling while 'woke allies' perform their outrage
As a trans woman myself, it has been interesting to see that most trans people actually agree with JK Rowling.
A transwoman receives threats and online harassment after speaking out against a prominent trans-rights activist.
A lesbian event has been removed from Sydney, Australia’s LGBT Pride after a vocal minority protested the participation of a popular lesbian YouTuber.
Elizabeth Warren assured voters that her selection for education secretary would be subject to the approval of a “young trans person.”